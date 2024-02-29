How to watch LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA has eight games tonight, including the LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game. Tonight will be their first meeting against each other this season. Given that they're from opposite conferences, both teams will only play against each other twice.

The Lakers are coming off a 116-112 win against the LA Clippers last night. Los Angeles is fighting for decent seeding this season as they try to escape the Play-In zone. They're 32-28, making them ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Thanks to LeBron James, who had 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, the team was able to defeat their rivals, giving them a 3-1 record in their season series. Anthony Davis helped out with 20 points and 12 rebounds last night.

For the Wizards, the season hasn't gone their way as they are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the league, with a record of 9-49. They suffered a 123-112 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Klay Thompson was a problem for Washington, as he had 25 points off the bench and hit six threes.

The Wizards didn't back down as three players scored at least 20 points. Both Corey Kispert and Marvin Bagley III had 20 apiece and Kyle Kuzma had 27.

When and where is LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards?

Game Day: Thursday, Feb. 29

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: You can find tickets on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or Vivid Seats by visiting their websites.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

The game between the Lakers and the Wizards will only be broadcast on local channels. The game won't be aired on national television.

LA Lakers vs. Washingon Wizards TV channel list

Only a few channels will get a chance to cover the game locally. Spectrum SportsNet and MNMT are the only local channels that fans can get access to watch the game.

LA Lakers vs. Washingon Wizards radio station

There are a handful of radio stations that will cover the game. SiriusXM, SPN LA 710, 1330 KWKW, The Team 980 AM and WFED 1500 AM will all cover the game.

LA Lakers vs. Washingon Wizards live streaming details

Streaming is also available to watch the game. The NBA League Pass will be available for fans to watch the game. FUBO TV and YouTube TV will also feature the game. Fans will have to avail subscriptions, but a free trial is only offered for a limited time.

