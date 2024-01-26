How to watch Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The game against the Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers tonight will be the second matchup between the two teams. Both teams have different goals but are looking forward to leaving the game with a win.

The Raptors are currently on a three-game losing streak and hope to return to the win column tonight. They are coming off a 108-100 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. RJ Barrett led the way with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Scottie Barnes flirted with a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have won three straight games. They won against their city rivals, the LA Lakers, with a 127-116 final score. It was a group effort by the stars of the team, as all four stars combined for 81 points to defeat their opponent. Kawhi Leonard led the team with a rare triple-double, 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists.

In their last game against each other, the Clippers led the way and came up with the win. During their 126-120 win, Leonard and Paul Geroge both had 29 points to give the team another win. Now, the Raptors are hoping to win at home as they host the California team.

When and where is the Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers?

Game Day: Friday

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on vividseats for $120

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers

Tonight's game won't be aired on national television. That means fans have fewer options to watch the game. Still, there are many ways how fans can watch their favorite players compete tonight.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers TV channel list

Since tonight's game isn't nationally televised, fans can access local channels to watch the game. SN and Bally Sports SoCal will both air the game. Fans will have to tune in on the game on these local channels.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers radio channels

For fans who can't watch the game, listening to it on the radio will be the way to go. SiriusXM, Sportsnet, and 590AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW are the radio stations that fans should switch to for the game. All channels will broadcast the game from start to finish.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers live streaming details

For fans who enjoy streaming the game, the NBA League Pass is for you. However, a different streaming platform besides the league pass could work out well. FuboTV is available to stream the game on a free trial.

