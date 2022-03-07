"I should have 30 by now" - Kevin Durant on reaching 25k points, gives fans a "what if he wasn't injured" moment

Kevin Durant achieved a significant career milestone during the game against the Boston Celtics. He became just the 23rd player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points.

While he celebrated the achievement, he acknowledged that he should have accomplished it sooner. Durant has been injured a lot in his career and there is little doubt that he would have crossed the 25K-mark sooner if he hadn't missed so much time.

When asked about the achievement in the postgame interview, he answered:

"It's pretty cool. I should be at 30 right now but it's cool to reach that milestone and be amongst the greats. I've just got to keep pushing and keep going and see where I end up."

Kevin Durant was 33 points behind the mark before entering the game and ended up scoring 37 points on the night. He now sits at 25,004 points for his career.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "It's cool to reach that milestone and be among the greats. I've just got to keep pushing and keep going and see where I end up."



Kevin Durant is the seventh-fastest player in NBA history in terms of number of games to reach 25,000 points. He joins Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James as the only active players to achieve that milestone. However, he believes he would have been close to 30,000 points if he hadn't been injured so much in his recent career.

Until his seventh season in the league, Durant was an iron man who never missed more than eight games in a season. His first major injury was during the 2014-15 season, when he played just 27 games. He missed 20 games during his first season ('16-'17) with the Warriors and then 14 in the next season.

Durant hurt his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals and he hasn't been the same ever since. He missed the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season and has randomly been absent for huge stretches since joining the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant has missed a total of 256 games in his career. He has never scored less than 1,500 points in a season other than 2014-15 and 2020-21. He has led the league in scoring four times and averaged over 30 a game twice.

Even if we consider his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game and account for the missed 256 games, he would have over 6,900 more points by now. That would bring his career total to 31,900 points.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. https://t.co/gQgaqWDL96

Fans react to Kevin Durant crossing 25,000 career points in the NBA

Kevin Durant gave the fans a "what if he wasn't injured" moment. He has missed a lot of games in his career but has been especially injury-prone since joining the Brooklyn Nets. He has missed more games as a member of the Nets than he has played in. Hence, young fans on social media are especially upset with his injury status.

While he teased the idea that he should have had more points, the majority of the fans agreed immediately.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kevin Durant on reaching the 25K point club: "It's pretty cool...I should have 30 by now." Interesting to wonder where he'd be if he hasn't missed the recent time he has. Kevin Durant on reaching the 25K point club: "It's pretty cool...I should have 30 by now." Interesting to wonder where he'd be if he hasn't missed the recent time he has.

Kevin Duranttttt😩🐐 @itzkdjr @NickFriedell @NetsDaily Kd would b on track to clear Kareem record if injures past couple years ain’t keep him out so long as @NickFriedell @NetsDaily Kd would b on track to clear Kareem record if injures past couple years ain’t keep him out so long as

Meanwhile, some fans took a much more aggressive approach, either roasting or trolling Kevin Durant for the statement.

Chris constantino @Chrisco47528277 @LegionHoops @NickFriedell A lot of people can say shit like that, injuries part of the game. Shit if lebron hasn’t missed so much time the last 3 years he woulda passed Kareem a year or so ago. Think about that shit. But you at 25 kd. Saying what you could have don’t matter lol @LegionHoops @NickFriedell A lot of people can say shit like that, injuries part of the game. Shit if lebron hasn’t missed so much time the last 3 years he woulda passed Kareem a year or so ago. Think about that shit. But you at 25 kd. Saying what you could have don’t matter lol

DF @DarrionFreeman3 @LegionHoops @NickFriedell Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his career.i wish he just stayed in golden state tbh.they would've kept winning @LegionHoops @NickFriedell Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his career.i wish he just stayed in golden state tbh.they would've kept winning 😂😂😂

Nevertheless, it is still a milestone only 22 others have ever achieved in NBA history and it is only a matter of time before he crosses 30K points. Many organizations congratulated 'The Slim Repear' on his accomplishment.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK MILESTONE ALERT : Kevin Durant reached 25,000 career points!



He becomes the 23rd NBA player to reach the milestone and joins LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony among active players in the 25k club!



#kevindurant #brooklynnets #nba MILESTONE ALERT : Kevin Durant reached 25,000 career points!He becomes the 23rd NBA player to reach the milestone and joins LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony among active players in the 25k club! 🚨 MILESTONE ALERT : Kevin Durant reached 25,000 career points! 🔥👏He becomes the 23rd NBA player to reach the milestone and joins LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony among active players in the 25k club! #kevindurant #brooklynnets #nba https://t.co/CWtHaxdNwF

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets The bucket that got him to 25K The bucket that got him to 25K 📈 https://t.co/v703qyvPS3

