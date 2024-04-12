Former point guard for the Boston Celtics, Sebastian Telfair, had a decent ten-year career in the NBA. During his time in the league, he had the chance to be friends with some of the other players and even a few celebrities. However, he missed out on a chance to party with rapper Diddy, who's now facing allegations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.

Throughout Telfair's career, he was a backup point guard, a decent one at best. He never had a team that kept him for a long time. The team that gave him multiple chances was the Minnesota Timberwolves. The guard played for the franchise for three seasons.

Interestingly, Sebastian Telfair had a cousin who excelled in the league, Stephon Marbury. Marbury was a star, unlike his cousin. But he tried to bring him to some of the parties that stars would often have. One of the parties that he invited his cousin to was one of Diddy's parties.

At that time, it wasn't revealed about what goes down during the rapper's parties, but it already had a reputation of being wild. Luckily for Telfair, he passed on the opportunity.

"I met Diddy a couple of times, but nah," Telfair on knowing Diddy. "Steph [Marbury] tried to get me to go to a couple of his parties, I was like, 'Nah, I'm good.'

"Yeah, I ain't catch one of them Diddy freak offs. I didn't really know the situation, but it was a couple of times where they was going to the party and I turned it down... I could've been a part of the freak off."

Telfair talked about it at the 2:35 mark.

When asked about Diddy's situation, Telfair called it "a movie" and said that the rapper is fighting a fight that only a few can understand.

Sebastian Telfair wasn't a fan of his time with the Celtics

Some players hold a few teams near and dear to their hearts, but not Telfair. His lone season with the Celtics wasn't the best and he's aware of it. Looking back, the point guard never enjoyed his time with the team, and it left a negative impact on him.

"Shout out to Boston. Boston was terrible for my career though," Telfair said.

According to him, he had no problem with his first two years with the Portland Trail Blazers as he adjusted pretty well. But the energy was different in Boston as he was unable to jell with the other younger guys like Gerald Green, Kendrick Perkins and rookie Rajon Rondo.

Aside from the roster fit, Sebastian Telfair had off-court issues. He was robbed of his $50,000 necklace and was investigated for the shooting of rapper Fabolous, but was not charged. He was also a hot topic to the crowd after it was reported that he was seen driving while his license was suspended. Additionally, a handgun was found in the passenger seat of his car.

