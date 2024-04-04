Maverick Carter hilariously reacts to LeBron James' wife Savannah James' podcast tagline

LeBron James' wife, Savannah, pulled a fast one on the fans when she earlier announced that her new podcast, 'Everybody's Crazy' would drop on Apr. 1. However, it turned out to be an April Fool's joke she had up her sleeve. She later clarified that the show would be launched on Apr. 30. This had James friend' Maverick Carter take to Instagram to share a hilarious response to the clip and the podcast's tagine in general.

In her IG post, Savannah wrote:

“Y’all thought we were launching today but… APRIL FOOLS! We are finally very excited to say we are launching our first episode of EVERYBODY’S CRAZY on April 30th.”

Carter wrote on his soon after:

"I don't care what y'all say, I ain't crazy"

LeBron James' friend Maverick Carter responded to Savannah James' podcast tagline

Savannah's podcast becomes the latest on the block after her 4x NBA champion husband started his own with JJ Redick, 'Mind The Game'.

The two released their third episode on Wednesday, and it will be a matter of time before Savannah gets the first chapter out.

The podcast was announced on the show's Instagram Story, featuring a clip of James and co-host April McDaniel. "Everybody's Crazy" invites listeners and fans to call their 888-601-CRZY (2799) hotline for honest conversations.

LeBron James shows his love for his wife Savannah James' upcoming podcast

It wasn't just Maverick Carter who had a shoutout for his best friend and business partner's wife who started her new venture. LeBron James showed his support as he took to his Instagram stories with the caption: "Let's get it all you crazies."

Savannah is usually known to keep a low profile, but the latest podcast hints at showing a quirky and different side of her persona. In one of the clips that made the social media, she was seen fiddling around with the mike to take a playful dig at ASMR content, and now she pulled a prank on the listener, making sure the crazy in the title lived up to the hype. It remains to be seen how the show fares with fans.

As for LeBron James, he continues to be a force for the LA Lakers on the floor as they look to make the playoffs, while off the field, he and JJ Redick offer insightful content with their podcast.