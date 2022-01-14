"I ain't got to bed until 7:30" - James Harden feels the Brooklyn Nets' hectic schedule was a factor in their loss to the OKC Thunder

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are tired. Having played four games in five nights, with two pairs of games on back-to-back nights (January 9-10 and January 12-13), the Nets have had it hard in recent days.

After losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on January 10, the Nets suffered another loss in a back-to-back set. They fell to a 109-130 defeat at the hands of the OKC Thunder on Thursday (13 January) night.

The Brooklyn Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for this contest. Durant was rested for the game while Irving isn't allowed to play in the Nets' home games. James Harden tried to carry the extra load for the Nets with a 26-point, nine-assist game, but it wasn't enough to get the team past the OKC Thunder.

Speaking to the media about the Nets' hectic schedule over the last five days, Harden said:

"Tired... We had a flight over to Portland. Then come back to Chicago. Then play tonight shorthanded. It's a lot. Today was definitely little frustrating because we wanted to win. We played so well last night. We wanted to have some carry-over but it just didn't happen."

James Harden also spoke about the morning of the game as they flew in very early and reserved praise for the Thunder, stating:

"We got in pretty early. I should say five in the morning. I ain't got to bed until 7:30 and then woke up early. It was crazy. We tried man. They made some tough shots. On paper, they are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league and they made 20-plus threes. You got to give them credit."

Nets Videos @SNYNets James Harden reveals that he didn't get to bed until 7:30 this morning after the team arrived at 5 a.m. from Chicago: James Harden reveals that he didn't get to bed until 7:30 this morning after the team arrived at 5 a.m. from Chicago: https://t.co/E2YYWx8ukW

Day'Ron Sharpe echoes James Harden's comments about the Brooklyn Nets' hectic schedule

James Harden wasn't the only one who spoke about the Brooklyn Nets' tiring schedule. Rookie Day'Ron Sharpe, who started only his second game of the season versus the OKC Thunder, also commented upon the topic. Sharpe said in his post-game comments:

"Physically, I didn't know it was like that, with traveling. Like last night, we got back at five-o-clock in the morning and had a game the next day. Ain't never done anything like that. But I'm in the league, so I've got to do what I've got to do. I'm not complaining. I'm happy to play."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Day'Ron Sharpe on the Nets' recent stacked schedule:



"I didn't know it was like that, with traveling... I'm in the league, so I've got to do what I've got to do. I'm not complaining, I'm happy to play." Day'Ron Sharpe on the Nets' recent stacked schedule:"I didn't know it was like that, with traveling... I'm in the league, so I've got to do what I've got to do. I'm not complaining, I'm happy to play." https://t.co/oVrqzT5uXt

The schedule won't get any easier for the Brooklyn Nets. While they get a day's break before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on January 15, the Nets will then commence a four-game road trip. The trip will see them travel to Cleveland, Washington, San Antonio and Minnesota.

Also Read Article Continues below

The good news for the Nets, however, is that there is a day's gap between each of these road games. This could mean that they have all three superstars, Durant, Harden and Irving, available for the contests.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra