"I don't have an answer for you on that one" - Russell Westbrook throws his hands up when asked about LA Lakers' continued issues with slow starts

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers had to endure yet another loss on Monday night. The Lakers picked up their 39th loss of the season as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated them 114-103.

The loss leaves the LA Lakers 10 games below 0.500. Los Angeles (29-39) still occupies the ninth spot in the Western Conference but are only 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers (26-41).

One of the biggest reasons for the Lakers' loss to the Raptors was their ordinary first-quarter performance. They scored just two points in the first six minutes of the game and trailed 30-6 with 1:50 left in the first period.

The LA Lakers finished the quarter 19 points behind the Toronto Raptors 33-12. Even though they valiantly tried to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter, their slow start proved to be their downfall.

Westbrook, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, told the media he wasn't sure why the Lakers always get off to slow starts. He tersely replied:

“I don’t have an answer for you on that one."

"Just can't put the ball in the basket" - Frank Vogel explains LA Lakers' first-quarter woes versus Toronto Raptors

This was the second game in a row where the LA Lakers got off to a slow start. They gave up 48 points in the first quarter to the Phoenix Suns before losing 140-111 on Sunday.

The Lakers defense was their biggest issue in the opening 12 minutes versus the Suns. However, against the Toronto Raptors, it was their inability to score in the opening period that created a problem.

When asked what he thought about his team's underwhelming start, Lakers coach Frank Vogel replied:

"Just another slow start, second game in a row. Really, during this stretch it has been one quarter — it's been the second quarter or the third quarter. Last two games it's been the first quarter. Just can't put the ball in the basket."

"When you aren't making shots, and they're getting a lot of rebounds or they're getting a live ball turnover, it's tough to set your defense. Our effort was good to start, but our offense put us in a tough spot."

The Lakers have 14 games left in their 2021-22 campaign. They will play the majority of the remaining contests (10) on the road. Only four games will be played in front of their home fans at Crypto.com Arena.

