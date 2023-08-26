"I beat him in one-on-one": Kwame Brown, one of the biggest NBA busts, claimed he beat 6-time champion Michael Jordan

Kwame Brown did not have the kind of career many expected him to have when he was selected first overall in the 2001 Rookie Draft by the Washington Wizards. He, however, had fond memories playing in the National Basketball Association, including beating Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

In an interview on B High Alt channel on YouTube, Brown shared that among the first things he did with the Wizards was to play mano a mano with six-time champion Jordan, who he admired while growing up.

The Glynn Academy product said that he ended up beating Jordan.

“I beat him in one-on-one … The first thing I wanted to do was to play him one-on-one. It’s basketball, just like if I was a boxer the first thing I want to do is spar with those great heavyweights.

"So the first thing I said was ‘I hear a lot about you, but I think I’m better than you.’ So we ended up playing one-on-one. It was a fun game, good game. I jumped on him quick then he started doing the MJ thing, fading away everywhere,” the 6’11 forward-center shared.

Check out the interview below:

Brown only spent four years with the Wizards, with his best year coming in the 2003-04 season where he averaged 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

He then played three years with the Los Angeles Lakers, one season with the Memphis Grizzlies, two in Detroit, and one year each in Charlotte, Golden State and Philadelphia.

In his 13-year NBA career, the power forward-center ended up with averages of 6.6 points and 5.5, rebounds, leaving many to label him as one of the NBA’s biggest busts.

It's something, however, he strongly does not agree with. Brown says that he never really had the opportunity to fully showcase what he was capable of, like the other NBA top picks.

Stephen A. Smith regrets labeling Kwame Brown a 'bonafide scrub'

Noted TV sports personality and journalist Stephen A. Smith regrets saying harsh words about now-retired NBA player Kwame Brown when the latter was still playing.

Smith gave his take on the trade that sent Brown, along with three other players and draft picks, to Memphis in exchange for Pau Gasol and second-round pick in 2008. He did not hold back on his comments at the time:

"It's Kwame Brown, who cares? Kwame Brown is gone. The city of angels, you should be celebrating.

"Throw a parade already whether you win a championship or not. This man was a bonafide scrub. He can't play, no disrespect whatsoever, but I'm sorry to tell everybody the truth," Smith said.

Check out Smith’s take below:

In a recent interview on Paul George’s Podcast P, Smith shared that he has reflected on what he said about Brown and is sorry for causing him pain:

“I didn't know y'all. I really, really didn't, man. And when I see what he says, I realize how hurt he is and no matter what he said, no matter the bravado. I know you don't do stuff like he does from time to time and talk about people unless you hurt."

Smith added:

"There's no way, and so I just said like, 'Damn.' If I had to do that all over again, I would have just, you know. I mean it was a sound byte, they just had traded Paul Gasol and they asked me this question and I'm like what, 'Yeah.' You know and I was, I mean, I'm talking like I'm talking to y'all."

Watch: Stephen A. Smith’s full interview with Paul George

