"I beat him at ping pong": Drake drops controversial take on Michael Jordan's gambling obsession

Music world sensation Drake dropped a controversial take on Michael Jordan's gambling obsession. It is no secret that the greatest basketball player of all time loved to have fun with bets and other forms of gambling based on competitive activities. However, it is rare to hear about MJ losing in one of those bets.

On Friday, 2Cool2Blog's Instagram handle shared a video of the Canadian popstar recalling his confrontation with the Chicago Bulls legend at the 2016 Toronto All-Star Weekend. Drake expressed his opinion on the Gambling GOAT and named MJ as a person fit for the title.

"I remember it was All-Star weekend in Toronto, and he had an event to be at. I beat him at ping pong a couple of times," Drake said. "He just wouldn't leave the ping pong table. He just kept betting me bands 10, 20 and he kept betting because he just couldn't stomach a loss. He's definitely not a quitter, I respect him deeply for his gambling nature."

Drake has been an avid spokesperson for gambling and has often appeared in promotions videos for his partner website Stake. He also streams himself gambling on the website on the streaming platform Kick. While the popstar's narration of the events is going viral, Michael Jordan has not yet commented or shared his side of events.

Michael Jordan once lost almost $900,000 to his gambling competitiveness in a 36-hour struggle

Michael Jordan has never shied away from displaying his fierce competitive nature, however, that same nature has got him in trouble sometimes. On Saturday, former Celtics player and three-time All-Star Antoine Walker appeared on Fan Duel TV's "Run it Back" where he recalled an incident involving the Bulls legend.

Walker revealed that a night before Michael Jordan's big announcement of coming out of retirement, he and the Hall of Famer got involved in a game of spades with two strangers and piled up $900,000 in lost money.

"They had us down $900,000," Walker said. "They were spade sharks I guess, they had us down but listen... we get all the money back except like $30,000."

Walker revealed that he and Jordan were down $100,000 then $200,000 and the Bulls legend had to call home and bring in more money. Jordan brought in a million dollars in cash and continued to play for 36 straight hours until he recovered most of the money he had lost. The competitive beast only stopped after he felt tired and was reminded of the important announcement that he had yet not made.

