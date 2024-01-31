"I believe in sleep": Larsa Pippen reveals anti-aging secrets amid Caroline Stanbury's 'bloody amazing' remarks on beauty podcast

Larsa Pippen has been surrounded by the buzz talk about her relationship with Marcus Jordan for quite some time. The ex-wife of former NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen has to answer a lot of curious questions regarding the age gap between her and her current partner.

Recently, Pippen took to her Instagram account to tease a glimpse of her talking about what falls behind the secret to her beauty despite being 49 years of age.

She shared a clip from an upcoming podcast with Caroline Stanbury, host of 'Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa will be seen with Caroline soon (Image via Instagram @larsapippen)

When Stanbury, who is also supposed to be a part of The Real Housewives of Dubai, asked:

"If you could tell any of the girls out there what your biggest beauty secret is on staying young? Do you have tips? Because you look bloody amazing."

Prioritizing her sleep and emphasizing the role of being well-rested, Larsa Pippen said:

"I believe in sleep, to be honest with you Caroline. You could do everything anything but I feel like if you don't get enough rest, I feel like my face doesn't look good if I am not well rested."

Further, when Stanbury asked about how many hours it takes to feel well rested, Pippen said:

"I feel I need like nine hours."

Larsa Pippen had addressed the age gap with Marcus Jordan

With not much surprise, there has been a big debate regarding the 16-year age gap between Larsa Pippen and the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan.

Last year, the Real Housewives of Miami star revealed the inside story of her relationship with her 33-year-old boyfriend. Talking about their first personal encounter on The Tamron Hall Show, Pippen said:

"I feel like a lot of people think that we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not. We literally just met at a party four years ago and we were just friends." [00:00:36]

Further, talking about the much-talked-about age gap last year, Larsa Pippen added:

"I've dated guys a lot older than me—Scottie is 10 years older than me—so I don't really view age as you're mature or immature. I don't feel like that determines if you're mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18, there's different circumstances."[01:42]

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!