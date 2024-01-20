Marcus Jordan rocks retro 'Hall of Fame’ Air Jordan 3 in snowy Paris getaway with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan has had an illustrious festive period from Christmas through to the New Year with his partner Larsa Pippen. Recently, he shared his latest trip to Paris in the snowy weather and Marcus was enjoying time with Larsa in the French capital.

However, other than the weather in Paris, it was Marcus' 'Hall of Fame' Air Jordan 3s that caught attention. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan rocked an iconic pair of Air Jordan 3s.

Marcus Jordan rocking his 'Hall of Fame' Air Jordan 3 in Paris (Image source Instagram@heirmj523)

The 'Hall of Fame' Air Jordan 3 commemorates the 30th anniversary of Michael Jordan's second Slam Dunk Contest win and first All-Star MVP award in 1988. The said pair of shoes features a classic white leather upper with the renowned Jordan 3 cement detailing, accented by striking red elements.

The sneaker proudly displays the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel, solidifying its status as a timeless symbol of basketball greatness.

Additionally, Marcus also shared a couple more images of his Paris tour. He shared the staircase and his room's short video through his Instagram story.

Marcus shared beautiful pictures of Parir through his Instagram story(Image source: Instagram @heirmj523)

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan set the record straight on age gap

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has been in the public eye for over a year. They took the opportunity on Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” to address and clarify the perceptions and opinions surrounding their 16-year age gap.

Their openness was evident as they allowed viewers a glimpse into their relationship, openly discussing separation anxiety and showcasing PDAs. Larsa has previously spoken out about the judgment she faces for her choice in love.

Larsa spoke about her choices:

“I feel like I should have love, I should be able to date who I want, I should be able to live happy and just go wherever I want to go and not be judged every time I’m seen with someone.”

During the airing of Season 6, Episode 12 of RHOM, Larsa and Marcus expressed their prospects, with Marcus expressing his comfort with dating an older woman and addressing the public perception surrounding their age gap. He pointed out that if the ages were reversed, it might not be as much of an issue, shedding light on the double standards often faced in such relationships.

Marcus admitted his comfort and choice of dating an older woman and said:

“I don’t think there’s a hard part about the age gap. I just think it's public perception around the age gap, and I feel like if the ages were reversed, then it wouldn’t be an issue or as much of an issue.”

Larsa, in agreement with Marcus, acknowledged the truth in his sentiments. Their candid discussions and willingness to set the record straight highlight their resolve to address the judgments and misconceptions surrounding their age gap, emphasizing the importance of understanding and acceptance beyond societal norms.

