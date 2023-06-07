“I have a big room, come sleep with me” – When Zion Williamson was caught shooting his shot at UNC cheerleader 

Zion Williamson has been in the news for quite some time due to his announcement that he is about to become a father to a baby girl. Prior to his NBA dreams getting fulfilled, Williamson had an exceptional stint with Duke University, where he spent a year playing college basketball.

During his lone season at Duke, Williamson captivated fans through his electrifying plays on the court. Not only that, he was gaining a ton of fame off the court for it as well. Being a young star in a college handling fame wasn't easy and even Zion had a hard time getting used to it.

A cheerleader for the University of North Carolina revealed that Williamson tried to shoot his shot at her one time. According to the screenshot revealed by the cheerleader, Zion asked her to sleep in his bed, as he has a big enough bed for the both of them.

"I have a big room, come sleep with me," Williamson said to the girl through Snapchat.

However, there were those who didn't believe in the legitimacy of the photo. The issue about him hitting on the UNC cheerleader hasn't been revisited since then and the New Orleans Pelicans star has built an incredible career in the NBA so far.

Stephen A. Smith addressed the new issue that Zion Williamson has encountered

After Zion Williamson and his partner Ahkeema announced that they were going to have a baby together, a new problem emerged. A woman by the name of Moriah Mills called out Zion on Twitter about having an intimate time with the NBA star. Mills, who's known as an adult entertainer, used social media to expose Williamson.

Mills didn't hold back when she called out the two-time All-Star out on social media.

"I guess imma be step mommy you not f**king up me and @Zionwilliamson plans baby or not it is what is off this" Mills tweeted.

"I started getting Knotless braids because that’s all you wanted me to wear @Zionwilliamson and waist beads now it all makes sense 🥲🥲🥲 I hate it here"

Even famed journalist, Stephen A. Smith shared how disappointed he is with Williamson. But he isn't disappointed with him having an affair. Smith isn't happy that he hasn't stayed healthy but has the time to fool around while he's away from the court.

"I'm kinda pissed off. Because all I can think about is, man, you only played 29 games last year and you missed the season before that. And I've been wondering what the hell is taking you so long to get healthy. Now I know!" Smith said.

