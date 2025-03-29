Dyson Daniels is emerging as one of the NBA’s most intriguing two-way guards this season — and he’s making history along the way. He’s become a popular candidate for both the Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year awards.

Ad

Through 68 games, the 22-year-old is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a league-leading 3.1 steals per game. Daniels is on pace to become the first player to average at least 3.0 steals per game since Alvin Robertson in the 1990-91 season. He has recorded 40 games with three or more steals — the most in a single season since 2008-09 — and recently became the youngest player in NBA history to record over 200 steals in a season.

Ad

Trending

“I like to say ‘move it or lose it,’” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “Keep the ball, and I’m going to take it from you. Steals are something that’s part of my game. Even if I’m put in a position where I might be out of the play in the corner, if I’m guarding the best player, I’m usually involved in the action. It’s about finding ways to get tip passes, poke the ball loose, being aggressive. It’s not really something they can take away. It’s just something I’m very good at.”

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Golden State’s Draymond Green and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley are among the other top Defensive Player of the Year contenders, Daniels’ impact has not gone unnoticed, especially by those who recognize elite defensive talent.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“My favorite is the guy from Atlanta, Daniels,” said six-time All-Defensive Team selection Tony Allen. “He’s all over the court, he’s in the passing lane… I seen him come down here in Memphis and get a key stop for a game-winner with [Caris] LeVert. I was like, ‘Man, this boy can really play defense.’”

Ad

Allen also praised Daniels’ anticipation, pointing to his knack for picking off passes and stealing post entries from unsuspecting bigs.

“When bigs get that ball on the mid-post and they turn their head, he sprint from that corner ripping those from behind,” Allen said. “I like his game, man, and he’s up for the challenge.”

Former Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah drew comparisons between Daniels and Allen, noting the Australian guard’s ability to blow up pick-and-rolls and stifle elite scorers.

Ad

“He reminds me a lot of Tony Allen,” Noah said on The Old Man and the Three. “When you think of a guy like Dyson being able to blow up pick-and-rolls, it’s really exciting.”

Another notable supporter is LA Clippers point forward and fellow Australian standout Ben Simmons, who praised Daniels as his pick to win Defensive Player of the Year. Simmons is a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and led the league in steals per game (2.1) in 2019-20.

Ad

“Dyson's just been killing. He's been all over it — Defensive Player of the Year for me,” Simmons told RG.com “It's hard not to give it to him. I think he's just everywhere. He has great hands, and he's really guarding everybody.”

Daniels’ teammates have also rallied behind his campaign. Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young recently posted a public endorsement on social media, backing Daniels for Defensive Player of the Year.

Ad

Daniels has always emphasized impacting the defensive end, but his gaudy steals numbers are catching attention now. However, he prides himself on disrupting offenses in ways that go beyond counting stats. He’s further enhanced his understanding of how to make offensive players uncomfortable the longer he’s taken on challenging defensive assignments as Atlanta’s top defensive stopper.

“I came into the league as a defender, so that’s always been my role,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “Even in New Orleans, when I was on the floor, I’d take the challenge. Watch the film, know what the guy likes to do, take away what they want to do, and make them uncomfortable.”

Ad

Dyson Daniels on offensive growth driving MIP buzz

As Daniels has dominated defensively, his offensive game has matured. He’s earned a more significant role within Quin Snyder’s offense and made the most of it with consistent scoring and efficient playmaking. Daniels remains focused on maximizing his consistency on his floater and knocking down open catch-and-shoot jumpers, among others.

“The floater's been really good lately,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “The three ball started to fall the last 20 games or so — that's been really good. For me, it’s just taking steps every day, developing my handle, my floater, my mid-range game. Any little thing I can do to better my game. With guys like Trae getting double-teamed and players getting into the paint, I’m getting some easy kick-out threes,” he added. “I take them with confidence. I work on my shot, so it’s about letting them fly. They’ve been falling lately, which is good, so I’ll continue to let them fly.”

Ad

Daniels has also seen a spike in his assists, reflecting increased opportunity and trust from the coaching staff.

“I think it’s more opportunity — playing with the ball in my hands more, coming off pick-and-rolls, finding guys,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “Guys making shots. The more opportunity I’ve had, the more minutes, the more I have the ball in my hands, the more assists come. I enjoy doing it. If I can keep my turnovers down and assists up, I’m doing my job. I’m just happy with the role I’m in right now.”

Ad

Snyder has noted the changes in Daniels’ approach and mindset, especially regarding shooting.

“As the year has gone on, he’s attacking the rim even more; he’s shooting the ball — he had a shot [against the 76ers] in the high quadrant where he just pulled it without any hesitation or thought,” Snyder told Sportskeeda. “Just playing with confidence.”

Ad

Dyson Daniels on trust from coaching staff and freedom to grow

According to Daniels, his confidence on the court is no accident. He credits Atlanta’s coaching staff with fostering an environment where young players are empowered to be themselves.

“I feel like the coaching staff really instills confidence in everyone,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “They let people go out there and be themselves, play free, make plays, do what they do. So, you know, I feel like when you come here, it’s very open, very free, just to kind of be yourself and go out there. Obviously, Caris and George coming from Cleveland, the best team in the East, might not have had the same opportunity they got here. I think the coaching staff just being very good and instilling confidence in everyone has been key.”

Ad

That approach has made an impression on Daniels — both in games and behind the scenes.

“Getting the work in early, before practice, and after practice is where you can really develop your skills, your touch, your shot, and things like that,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “But I think on the court, it’s just letting us play free, open-minded, not limiting us to do certain things. They let us just go out there and be ourselves.”

Ad

New pieces making an impact

Atlanta’s front office has also reshaped the roster midseason, acquiring Georges Niang, Caris LeVert, and Terance Mann — all of whom have made a clear impact.

“I think they complement our team really well and they play the right way,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “They play the playing style that coach wants us to play. They play fast, they defend, they shoot the ball well. They do all the little things as well. They play hard. I think they’re like the perfect pieces to fit into the way that Coach Q wants to play. Credit to them coming in and learning real quick and stepping out there on the floor and doing their thing."

Ad

For Daniels and fellow rising star Zaccharie Risacher, having experienced voices around the locker room has been vital. One of those is Niang, who has taken a vocal approach to leadership, including during shooting drills at practice.

“George is a really good leader, a vocal leader,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “He’s really good with his voice. He’s a vet, he knows his stuff, so for him to share that knowledge with the younger guys, like Zach today with the shooting drills, it’s only going to help going forward. We needed a leader to come in and be that vocal presence. We have guys who lead by action, but I think the vocal leadership is really what George brings.”

Ad

Niang, who’s played alongside veterans like Mike Conley and Joe Ingles, sees mentorship as part of his role.

“Whenever I have a piece of knowledge that I want to share and maybe I think that'll help, I definitely try and do that,” Niang told Sportskeeda. “Especially with these young guys, because who doesn't want to see this game grow? [...] The ones who are willing to learn are the ones who usually progress and reach their full potential.”

Ad

A young core with long-term upside

Daniels sees long-term potential in Atlanta’s young core, which includes himself, Risacher, Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and others.

“I think we have really good pieces on this team, and pieces that work well together,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “Obviously, Trae’s our guy, the motor of the team. We try to look after him, set him screens, get him open, and he does the same for us. He’s a really good passer. He’s always finding us, finding Big O, finding me on cuts.”

Ad

Daniels said Okongwu and Clint Capela have been anchors defensively and as screeners. Since the conversation, Capela will reportedly miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a hand injury.

“I think they’re both very good bigs at protecting the rim,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “They’re always in the right spot, they’ve got good IQs. They set good screens, roll hard, and are the perfect lob threats for Trae. Onyeka has really developed his three-ball as well, so he can space the floor for us. Clint brings high energy, rebounding the ball, getting offensive rebounds, protecting the paint.”

Ad

The Hawks have gone 8-5 in March and are now 35-38 on the season, closing the gap in the Eastern Conference standings as the playoff race tightens. Daniels said that at this point in the season, it’s about one thing.

“Now, towards the end of the season, it’s about winning games,” Daniels told Sportskeeda. “It’s doing the little things on the defensive end, rebounding the ball, pushing it, that sort of stuff. The off-season is when I can really develop my game and add different things to my bag.”

As Atlanta builds momentum, Daniels’ two-way brilliance — and his growing voice in the locker room — continues to shape the identity of a franchise looking forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.