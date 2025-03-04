"I can beat them all" - Stephen A. Smith defiantly declares himself as frontrunner in 2028 Presidential Race 

In January, Stephen A. Smith polled at 2% in a hypothetical 2028 Democratic Primary poll. The 2% polling put Smith on par with several Democratic political figures, making it clear that despite not having a background in politics, he has supporters.

At the time, Smith joked that although he would run with enough support, he ultimately made it clear that he had no real political aspirations. However, during an appearance on "The View" on Tuesday, Smith is entertaining the idea of running for president once more.

When one of the show's hosts referenced that Smith was nearly tied with governors and more established political figures who could run in 2028, he made it clear he still has no plans to run before saying:

"Citizens, particularly on the left, are desperate. And I mean it when I say it, I think I can beat them all. And I have no desire whatsoever to run for office. I am not a politician. I am not qualified."

Smith then went on to say that Donald Trump winning the election said more about the Democratic party than it did the Republican party. The way he sees things, voters have clarified that the party has forgotten about many of them.

However, from the sounds of things, unless something changes, don't expect Smith's name to appear in the 2028 ballot.

"It's been comical to me" - Stephen A. Smith opens up on the recent buzz surrounding a potential political pivot

Although Stephen A. Smith has been very open about discussing politics and has never shied away from giving his thoughts on political matters, he doesn't want to be a politician.

In addition to the fact that he has repeatedly said he doesn't want to run for president, Smith said during an appearance on "The Chris Cuomo Project" that he's never aspired to be a politician. Despite that, he said he wanted to get on stage and debate politicians.

On Tuesday, Smith discussed the situation, saying that he thinks the fact he's created some buzz in political polls is comical.

"First of all, don't even think about me being a politician. It ain't gonna happen. I love my life. I love the life that I have. ... The reality is that I've never in my life wanted to be a politician," Smith said.

"I've had aspirations to debate politicians, particularly on the presidential stage during a debate something like that, but that's about it. It's been comical to me that my name is in it 'cause I'm not qualified."

Of course, if there winds up being enough support for Smith between now and the 2028 election, perhaps there's a chance he will change his tune.

