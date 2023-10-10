"I can cuss you out all day" - LaVar Ball reveals his chat with Joel Embiid after Sixers star was fined $10,000 by NBA for swearing

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid isn't shy in letting other people know about his thoughts, which often gets him in trouble. In 2017, he was fined by the NBA $10,000 for the use of inappropriate language after he addressed LaVar Ball, the father of LaMelo and Lonzo.

Embiid was fined after retaliating to Ball's criticism of him and his former teammate, Ben Simmons. Now, the two seemed to have mended their relationship, and Ball shared his encounter with the reigning MVP.

"Here's the thing, sometimes you speak out of your mind for no reason," Ball said, "And then, I see him at a game when he played the Lakers. I said, 'Yo, come here, son. You cuss and get fined. I can cuss you out all day, ain't a dollar coming out of my pocket. What they tell you is you shut your a** up and we'll tell you what to say. So, don't let them fool you.'

"What I mean by that: Work on your game, you can be very good. And this is what I say to him when I see him. We're good. On the fact that I told him, 'You can shoot, you strong inside and you letting this side stuff bother you to jump in this lane.'

In the end, Ball is proud of the kind of player the Sixers star turned out to be:

"I'm glad he became the player he is. On the advice he took, just work on your game and be that guy. ... Work on your game and do your thing 'cause I'mma do my thing. 'Cause they can't control me. They can control you."

Embiid is now a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and a one-time MVP.

What did Ball say that caused Joel Embiid to cuss him out?

LaVar Ball is slightly similar to Joel Embiid. He isn't afraid of the consequences of what he says and usually just speaks his mind. That's exactly what happened when he talked about Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz. He went as far as saying that the team that they're playing for is at the bottom of the totem pole.

"When you don’t win and don’t even make the playoffs," Balls said, "and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do is tweet, make some stuff. Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their game in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game, always hurt, and at the bottom of the totem pole.

"So, guess what? Get your asses off the god**** Tweeter, and get in the gym."

