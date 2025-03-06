"I can honestly say that Lebron is the GOAT": Ex-Suns star declares GOAT debate settled, picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan

Former Phoenix Suns forward Eddie Johnson declared the long-standing GOAT debate settled after LeBron James reached another significant milestone. The former Sixth Man of the Year argued that LeBron had earned the title of the greatest basketball player of all time over Michael Jordan after surpassing 50,000 career points in the NBA.

On Tuesday, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points when combining regular season and playoff totals. Following the Lakers superstar's achievement, Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts, officially crowning the four-time NBA champion as the GOAT.

"We will never see anyone play into their 40's and be putting up prime time numbers like this man is doing," Johnson tweeted. "I have said that i would wait until he retires before i argue his name in Goat conversation, but after this. I can honestly say that Lebron is the GOAT!"

LeBron James continues to break longevity records by playing basketball at an extraordinary level, even at the age of 40. In the game where he surpassed 50,000 career points, he finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.

The Lakers superstar has recently gained momentum in the MVP conversation, with his numbers in his 22nd season in the league nothing short of remarkable. He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game on 51.9% shooting from the field, including 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Lou Williams shares honest feelings on GOAT debate

While one-time Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson crowned LeBron James as the GOAT, three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams argued that Steph Curry should also be part of the GOAT discussion. Williams pointed out that point guards are often overlooked in these debates and emphasized that Curry deserves recognition.

"Point guards are never in our all-time lists," Williams said. "It usually starts with Kobe, LeBron, Michael Jordan, Shaq and then it gets choppy. Steph Curry should absolutely be in this conversation."

Both LeBron and Curry are generational talents who, throughout their remarkable careers, have raised the standard of basketball to new heights. However, as both veteran superstars near the twilight of their careers, they have limited years left to perform at such a high level.

