"I can be talented & sexual" - Former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader Jen Rufo claims to have 'slept with' team starters

A former cheerleader for the Brooklyn Nets recently revealed that she had sexual relations with some of the team's starters last season. Although she didn't say who the players are, she said she had affairs with the players. Despite it being "frowned upon" by the organization, the former cheerleader still went with it, she said.

The Nets try to separate their players from the cheerleaders by giving the dancers a rule in their contracts that being with players is not encouraged. The idea of them getting involved together isn't strict, but the organization sees it as a hindrance to their profession and performance.

"You're not," she said when asked if it's allowed to date the players. "It's actually in our contract that says fraternization or however they word it, with the players is frowned upon. So, they don't technically say it's not allowed. They say 'frowned upon.'

"I don't think that the players have the same rule in their contract. They can kind of, do whatever they want. So, during the time I was dancing for them, I just did it anyway. And they don't like us to do it because they think it takes away from our talent, from our, whatever. And I don't agree with that.

"I think that I can be talented and sexual, and I don't think it takes away from my credibility or my anything. I just did it anyway."

After the clip went viral, Nets guard-forward Mikal Bridges jokingly defended himself by telling everyone that he played for the Phoenix Suns last season. That was true, as he was traded during the deadline for Kevin Durant and only played for 27 games for Brooklyn.

Jaque Vaughn discusses Bridges' slow start with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets (2-2) have been quite this season. The most noticeable issue for the team is Mikal Bridges' slow start in the season. He hasn't had the best start, compared to how he played after the blockbuster trade last season.

Coach Jaque Vaughn isn't worried and expects the two-way star, who played 83 games last season, to find his stride soon.

"I think they’re (Bridges’ big moments) just coming in the flow of things." Vaughn said. "At the end of the day, they’re not forced, not pressed. So, that’s progress for him and then, for him to make the big play at the end, whether that was to get the offensive rebound, score the free throw.

"Whether that was to make his consecutive free throws at the end of the game, also to want the ball at the end of the game. So, I think at the end of the day for him, this is growing and growth for him."

Bridges is averaging 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.

