"I can wipe my own a**" - LiAngelo Ball shuts down Nikki Mudarris’ claims of neglecting his kids after split

While LiAngelo Ball might be on top of the rap world thanks to his hit song "Tweaker," the hooper-turned-rapper has been involved in a bitter feud with his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris. After his first song, "Tweaker," was released, Ball was pictured with another woman, Wild'n Out's Rashida Nicole.

Ad

The situation wound up leading to Mudarris taking aim at Ball in a post on Instagram. In it, she alleged that the two had been happily together for three-and-a-half years before Gelo decided to abruptly walk out.

At the time, Mudarris and Nicole traded shots online. However, in the wake of Mudarris alleging that LiAngelo Ball hasn't spoken to his kids in six weeks, he's now taken the time to address the matter himself.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a post on Instagram, he wrote, in part:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Quit tht soft sympathy sh*t. Nobody was in my shoes but everyone can paint they own picture of me lol I paid for the most sh*t in my life when I was wit her, idk when yaw thought she was paid.. I can wipe my own a**. She gotta ask mommy n daddy or give up mileage..

Ad

"I watched the kids more than her n ima grown man wit my own shi, I don't have to call her to conversate wit my babies who can only say dada. They'll be at the mansion soon, I'll see them the right way don't trip haha."

Ad

LiAngelo Ball drops new song, "Can You Please," ahead of first festival performance at Rolling Loud

At the time LiAngelo Ball dropped his first song, "Tweaker," the hooper-turned-rapper was quickly booked for several shows and performances.

In addition to being booked for the NBA's All-Star Weekend and performing at the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders game, Ball was also booked to perform at Rolling Loud music festival. Of course, at the time, he had only released one song.

Ad

Now, ahead of the Rolling Loud music festival, which is set to take place on March 15 and 16, Ball has released his second song, "Can You Please," which features another rapper known as GloRilla.

The song, which was released on March 6, has already racked up 898,000 views on Gelo's YouTube at the time of publication.

Considering Rolling Loud is rapidly approaching, it'll be interesting to see if the rapper winds up doing a surprise release and dropping another song before the performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback