“I had to change my favorite teams in my phone to change it from Philly to Brooklyn" - Steph Curry reacts to brother Seth landing in Brooklyn after a blockbuster move

Steph Curry didn't have an instant reaction on Twitter or social media when the blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons trade went down. So reporters asked him his opinion on the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers strengthening their squads.

Almost the entire NBA world reacted to the superstar trade. It didn't directly affect the Golden State Warriors, but Steph Curry's brother Seth Curry was part of the package from Philly, which made it interesting for the two-time MVP.

When asked about the trade in the postgame press conference after the win over the LA Lakers, Curry didn't bother speaking about anything else in the deal and focused on his brother. He said:

"I had to change my favorite teams in my phone, to get the alerts, from Philly to Brooklyn. It's obviously a big move, big splash. I know he's kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that...cause he loved it there."

"He loved playing there, they were playing well but you obviously gotta make that move and It’s a win-win for him. Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful [in the] playoff chase in Brooklyn so, excited see him in a new uni."

Steph Curry certainly keeps tabs on his brother's team and wants the best for him. The only thing that concerned Curry about the blockbuster trade was that his little brother Seth Curry had to move from a city he really loved.

Seth Curry's path to being a starter on a championship team wasn't easy. He played in the NBA G-League after going undrafted in the 2013 Draft. He was bounced around on small deals his entire career until he finally landed a starter role in Philadelphia alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He was seen as a valuable asset for the first time in his career and was a legitimate scoring option on a playoff lineup. It did feel like Seth Curry had finally found a home in Philadelphia.

Steph Curry showers praise on his Splash Brother as Klay Thompson erupts in the fourth quarter to put the LA Lakers away

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins boosted the team in the first three quarters but Klay Thompson took care of business in the fourth. Despite going up against the ninth-seeded LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors found themselves in a nail-biting tight contest. Whenever LeBron James and co. visit town, the Bay Area fans can expect a thriller.

Klay Thompson dropped 33 points but 16 of those came in the fourth quarter. He sank dagger after dagger killing any momentum the LA Lakers were trying to build. He shot 6-10 from the field in the final period, including three electrifying three-pointers from beyond 26 feet.

Steph Curry registered 24 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal but his performance was certainly overshadowed after Klay Thompson caught fire. Curry spoke highly of his splash brother in the postgame press conference, saying:

"We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back, for sure...I love just watching the show ...It was awesome..special 12 minutes for sure."

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson play better when they are on the floor together. The collective floor spacing and off-ball movement is incredibly beneficial for both snipers and we can see the rise in Curry's shooting percentages when he shares the floor with Thompson.

The Splash Brothers and Golden State Warriors take on the LA Clippers on the road on Monday, February 14th, 2022.

