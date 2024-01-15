"I can't control if I get sick" - Joel Embiid cuts through noise around him for dodging crucial games

Joel Embiid is riding a career-high scoring average, but the current MVP faced a setback by sitting out seven of the last nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers. The speculation is that he might be strategically managing his workload, steering clear of crucial matchups to avoid unnecessary challenges.

In his return game against the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday, Embiid indeed made his presence felt with a 41-point performance while shooting 57.1% and making 16 of 17 free throws. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Joel Embiid addressed the idea that he has not been avoiding games by purposely getting sick.

“I saw it. But I can’t control if I get sick," Embiid said after the game. "Can’t control if my knee is gonna swell up. As long as I’m ready to be dominant when it gets to that time in April, that’s all I care about.”

Joel Embiid has missed 10 of the team's 38 games. He needs to appear in 65 games to be eligible for any NBA award according to the league's new rules. He is averaging 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Philadelphia 76ers win against the Houston Rockets behind Joel Embiid's 41 points

The Philadelphia 76ers won their second consecutive game by riding the momentum from a returning Joel Embiid, who led the way with 41 points against the Houston Rockets in a 125-115 win.

Philadelphia (25-13) maintained its position in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyrese Maxey brought his game as well, chipping in with 27 points and seven assists. Tobias Harris and Patrick Beverley combined for 21 points to round up the double-digit scorers for the Sixers.

Jalen Green was the Rockets' leading scorer with 20 points along with five rebounds and three assists, while Alperen Sengun was not far behind doing 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Dillon Brooks also provided 18 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a huge test in their next game against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. They go back on the road on January Friday and Saturday for a back-to-back with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

