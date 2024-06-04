"I was crying my eyes out" — Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan celebrates daughter's high school milestone with emotional IG tribute

Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan has updated her social media page with wholesome images of their daughter, Izela Arenas, graduating from Sierra Canyon. Though the former NBA All-Star was not in the pictures, Govan posted a heartfelt message on Instagram as she celebrated the graduation day with the rest of the family.

Izela Arenas is a basketball player like her father and has committed to playing college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals. During the commencement exercises, Laura Govan was present to witness the special moment, sharing her excitement in an Instagram post.

"But, I’m also Excited For What’s To Come What’s Next In Your New Journey In This Ride Y’all Call Life! (LifeBLifing) The Best Part For You Is God Blessed YOU with Me As Your Mother Who WIll ForEVER and ALWAYS Have Your Back, Front, Sides, Top n Bottom. The Ups Downs and ALL in Between! So Here’s To You Mija … My First True LoVe …" Govan wrote in the caption.

These photos were also posted on her Instagram story, and they included 5-star recruit Alijah Arenas.

"I was crying my eyes out," Govan captioned her IG story.

Gilbert Arenas switches Laura Govan's ring with a bootleg version

The divorce of Gilbert Arenas and his former partner Laura Govan got ugly as the media got to feast on their rocky relationship. In an interview with DJ Vlad, the former Washington Wizards star shared a story of how he switched a $400,000 diamond ring he got for Govan with a bootleg version worth $10,000.

It happened after Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan had an argument. Days later, he wanted to get back the diamond he got her. To do so, he fooled Govan in reconciliation, and once the coast was clear, Arenas switched the rings.

As the divorce was finalized years later, Govan brought the situation to the media with Arenas baring the secret he has been keeping.

"Me being the troll that I am, I took a picture, put the ring on and posted online," said Arenas. "Probably realized she had a fake one — and then she filed a lawsuit to get the ring back."

According to Gilbert Arenas, Laura Govan lost the lawsuit to get the ring back and used the money from selling the piece of jewelry to pay his attorney fees during the trial.