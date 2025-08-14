"I was crying when I was watching it": Jeff Teague makes emotional confession after watching Luka Doncic go off like never before

Luka Doncic put on a show against the Atlanta Hawks in January 2024. The former Dallas Mavericks superstar etched his name into the record books with a 73-point masterpiece to lead his team to a 148-143 win. Doncic obliterated his previous career-high of 60 points, which he did in December 2022 against the New York Knicks, with that explosion.Former NBA player Jeff Teague said on the “Club 520 Podcast” on Wednesday after his co-hosts reviewed the performance:“It was so crazy, bro, I was crying when I was watching it.”Teague wasn’t the only former NBA player enthralled by Doncic’s mind-boggling display. Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Paul Pierce promptly tweeted their reactions after the game. Former Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan also joined Pierce and Johnson with his reaction.Doncic did not just dazzle opponents and fans alike. He also showed efficiency never seen in league history. The Slovenian went 25-for-33, including 8-for-13 from deep, and made 15 of 16 free-throw attempts. According to the NBA, he was the first to score over 70+ points with over 75% accuracy.By halftime, Luka Doncic had 41 points. After roughly 10 minutes, he had tallied 57 before rattling off eight straight to open the fourth quarter. Doncic finished tied for the most points in a single game, a spellbinding performance that made Jeff Teague cry.The Atlanta Hawks nearly ruined Luka Doncic’s magic nightDespite Luka Doncic’s historic explosion, the Atlanta Hawks nearly ruined his magical night. The Slovenian had 41 points after two quarters, but the Dallas Mavericks entered the halftime break tied at 66-66 with the Hawks.Doncic added 16 more in the third frame, but the stubborn Hawks refused to quit. They battled back behind Trae Young, who had nine points, six assists and two steals. Young’s underrated output kept the Hawks within striking distance heading into the final quarter.The Luka Doncic show continued in the fourth frame. Despite Atlanta's repeated attempts to trap him, he remained unstoppable. Dallas threatened to blow the game open midway through the quarter, but the Hawks kept coming back.The Mavericks needed everything they could from Luka Magic before walking away with a hard-fought win.