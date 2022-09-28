"I'd be lying to you if I said anything less than a championship” - Former no. 1 overall pick highlights his lofty ambitions for 2022-23 NBA season

Zion Williamson's return to action will be a welcome sight for NBA fans. While his return is promising in itself, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar has his eyes set on a much larger goal for the upcoming NBA season.

Zion Williamson missed a significant amount of time due to a fractured foot. While these injuries may have been exacerbated by weight problems, the Pelicans superstar was sidelined before the start of last season.

After watching the Pelicans' performances in the NBA playoffs from the sidelines, Williamson appears primed to lead the team to greater heights.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Zion Williamson revealed his goals for the upcoming season. When asked what a successful season would be in his opinion, he responded by saying:

"I'd be lying to you if I said anything less than a championship. If your mind isn't set on winning, then where is it at?"

"Now, it's going to be a journey. It's not going to be easy in no way. We have to take it game by game. Like I said, when you have rough patches, it's those periods that are really going to make us into a championship team."

"I'd be lying to you if I said anything less than a championship." - via Zion has his sights set on a title

Williamson's motivation to win is certainly a promising sight for Pelicans fans. The timing of it couldn't have been better either. With the 22-year old signing a five-year rookie scale extension with the team, Zion has a lot to prove to the organization and the fans.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are nearing a five-year, $231M rookie max contract extension

Additionally, Williamson also garnered a lot of attention for his body transformation. Having lost a significant amount of weight ahead of training camp, Williamson appears to be dedicated to fulfilling his promise to the team.

With a great roster around him, Zion will have every avenue to succeed with this team.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will be a threat in the NBA playoffs

Zion Williamson joins the New Orleans Pelicans huddle

The New Orleans Pelicans certainly made a lot of noise in last season's playoffs. After taking the first-seed Phoenix Suns to Game 7, the Pelicans gave the title contenders everything they could handle.

In this regard, the series saw the emergence of the Pelicans' youngsters. With players such as Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum bursting onto the scene, New Orleans also saw the potential for growth in players such as Herbert Jones.

Brandon Ingram was surgical from midrange in the Playoffs.

PHX 85 | NOP 98

6:23 remaining in Q4



Herb Jones is causing HAVOC on defense

Although the Pelicans came up short last season, they will be an exciting team to follow this upcoming NBA season.

With Zion Williamson's addition the Pelicans have the potential to be a genuine threat in the NBA playoffs.

