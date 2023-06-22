"I'd say dunking on somebody"- Victor Wembanyama has posters on his mind ahead of the 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 French phenom, was asked what he is most looking forward to doing for the first time in the NBA. The presumptive first pick in Thursday's draft thought about the question from ESPN's Malika Andrews for a second before going with a poster dunk as his answer.

“I'd say dunking on somebody,” Wembanyama said. “Because blocks, for me, blocks happen multiple times a game, you know, but dunking on somebody, it’s really, like, it’s hard to do. Yeah, dunking on somebody.”

As Wembanyama pointed out, it probably won’t take him long to secure his first NBA block. This comes as the big man was a shot-blocking machine during his time with Metropolitans 92, averaging 3.0 blocks per game over 34 games this season. He also averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 47.0% shooting.

Victor Wembanyama on which player he is most excited to face in the NBA

Victor Wembanyama also recently made an appearance on former NBA player JJ Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three.” There, the 19-year-old big man was asked which player he is most looking forward to playing against in the NBA, whom he idolized growing up.

Wembanyama said that he is looking in forward to playing against all the league’s top stars. However, he said that LA Lakers star forward LeBron James stands out to him as the matchup that will be most special to him:

“I know it's gonna feel really special when I play against the top guys that I've been watching for my whole life, especially LeBron,” Wembanyama said.

“When I play against LeBron, it's gonna feel so weird.”

Wembanyama then added that it will also be special to play against all the players from his home country, naming Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Rudy Gobert as an example.

“The French guys it's gonna be special to play against them too, Rudy, for example,” Wembanyama said. “But other than that, no. I don't have anyone I'm really really looking forward to playing against.”

