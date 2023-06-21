"Nothing is gonna stop me from doing it"- Victor Wembanyama seems ultra-focused just days before the 2023 NBA draft

With Thursday’s NBA draft fast approaching, presumed No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama appears to be as ready as ever to start his NBA career. During a recent appearance on former 15-year NBA veteran J.J. Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three”. Wembanyama discussed his motivation to be great. The 19-year-old big man said that his motivation goes way beyond basketball and that no one can stop him from accomplishing his goals:

“My totem, it’s something bigger than basketball,” Wembanyama said.

“It’s just accomplishing yourself inside this universe. When I need motivation, when I need energy and I feel tired out, when I need to fight on the court and it's hard, I always remember, I’m freeing that universe. I’ll do whatever I can. I know what I want to do, and nothing is gonna stop me from doing it. And I always got that in mind, and it doesn’t just stop with basketball.”

Watch: Victor Wembanyama already signing Spurs jerseys ahead of 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama on if he feels pressure to live up to expectations to be a generational player

Metropolitans 92 big man Victor Wembanyama

During his appearance on The Old Man and the Three, Victor Wembanyama was also asked whether he is feeling pressure to live up to expectations. This comes as the 19-year-old star has been called a generational player who is breaking the boundaries for how skilled a big man can be. However, Wembanyama said that he isn’t feeling any pressure as he is just staying true to himself and playing the way he wants to play:

“No, I don’t feel any pressure on my shoulders, and I think the reason is because I try to live free,” Wembanyama said.

“I’m trying to be a free mind at all times. And the way I play is just the way I truly want to play, and I’ve wanted to play my whole life. So, this is me, and I’m trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself.”

Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 3.0 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 47.0% shooting over 34 games with Metropolitans 92. The French phenom is widely expected to be drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

