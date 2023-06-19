Watch: Victor Wembanyama already signing Spurs jerseys ahead of 2023 NBA draft

Metropolitans 92 player Victor Wembanyama is seen as a lock to be drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs during Thursday night’s NBA draft. Fans have already begun customizing their own Wembanyama Spurs jerseys.

It appears that the 19-year-old French phenom is just as confident that he will land in San Antonio. This comes as Wembanyama was seen autographing customized Spurs jerseys with his name after one of his recent games in the LNB Pro A Finals.

Watch the moment here:

Victor Wembanyama on upcoming NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 were swept 3-0 by Monaco in the LNB Pro A Finals. However, Wembanyama still impressed, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks in his team’s Game 3 loss. After the loss, the big man spoke about how he was transitioning his focus toward the NBA draft.

“My mind is really focused on these finals for the last couple of weeks and it’s now going to go so quickly,” Wembanyama said. "There’s a lot going on and I have a lot to plan with my family and my agents. The draft is in a week so there’s a lot going through my mind, so I just feel lucky to be able to live through all this.”

Wembanyama also said that he was looking forward to moving on to the next chapter of his career after a successful season with Metropolitans 92, saying that he was ready for the NBA.

“I feel like I’m closing part of my life, but for my loved ones too,” Wembanyama said. “It’s the end of one stage and the beginning of a new one. Everyone congratulated me for what I did this year and wished me good luck for the future. I’m prepared for the NBA, I have no worries.”

Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 3.0 blocks, and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 47.0% shooting over 34 games this season.

