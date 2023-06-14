Who is Victor Wembanyama's agent? Finding out more about French star

Victor Wembanyama is the projected No. 1 overall draft pick. He's represented by Bouna Ndiaye, the French agent who represents many NBA players.

Ndiaye was inspired to take up sports agency after meeting Michael Jordan’s agent David Falk in Chicago. Falk gave some words of advice as Ndiaye began his career. Ndiaye represents more than 80 players across Europe and in the NBA.

Ndiaye is French big man Rudy Gobert’s agent, too. Gobert just secured a five-year, $205 million contract, a deal negotiated by Ndiaye.

The agent also represents French player and current New York Knick Evan Fournier. The guard is on a four-year, $73 million deal. Ndiaye also represents French players Frank Ntilikina and Nicolas Batum. Batum was making more than $20 million per year with the Hornets earlier in his career.

How much will Victor Wembanyama make?

Under the new CBA, Wembanyama will sign a four-year deal on being drafted. The team will have options in the third and fourth years. The deal will be worth approximately $54.3 million. He will make around $11.9 million in his first year.

Wembanyama is set to make much more in endorsement deals. He's projected to make nearly $100 million in just his shoe contract, according to his agent Ndiaye. He has not signed with an athletic apparel company yet.

LeBron James signed the biggest rookie shoe deal in history when he signed with Nike. The deal was worth $90 million.

Wembanyama will also reignite a once storied franchise when he joins the San Antonio Spurs. He's projected to add $500 million in franchise value before stepping foot onto the court.

Wnbanyama has the ceiling to be an all-time great of the game. His unreal combination of size and skill sets him apart.

He can score on the interior but also has a smooth jumper. He has shown a real competitive streak as well and clearly loves basketball. The Frenchman has kept playing for his French League team through the playoffs even though NBA personnel advised him to shut down to avoid injury.

Wenbanyama will tower over most opponents. He's very lanky and may get overpowered at times, but he could add muscle with age and development. Only injuries could stop him from becoming an incredible player.

