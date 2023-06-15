Victor Wembanyama has his name on a billboard in Texas ahead of NBA Draft day: All you need to know 

Leading up to the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama is one of the most talked about prospects in recent history. Since the San Antonio Spurs won the lottery, the 7-foot french big man will likely be suiting up for the storied franchise.

With a week to go until the draft, anything can happen. However, it appears the Spurs already have their minds made up. The city has already begun its preparations to welcome Victor Wembanyama to their town.

Earlier this week, a billboard was put up on a highway in Texas involving Wembanyama. Local rapper Mike Dimes has already begun rolling out the red carpet for the expected No. 1 pick.

"Mike Dimes welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio. You’re officially a Texas boy”

SND Dev @snddev ksat.com/news/local/202… LOCAL: French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama may not officially be on the San Antonio Spurs just yet, but a billboard northeast of downtown is already welcoming him to the Alamo City. #sanantonio LOCAL: French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama may not officially be on the San Antonio Spurs just yet, but a billboard northeast of downtown is already welcoming him to the Alamo City. #sanantonio ksat.com/news/local/202…

With the start of his NBA journey right around the corner, Wembanyama is still playing competitively overseas. His Metropolitans 92 are currently battling in the LNB Finals against Monaco. One play comes to an end, he'll travel to Chicago where his name will be called out by Adam Silver on draft night.

NBA Communications @NBAPR Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft on ABC on Thursday, June 22, Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 face elimination as they take on Monaco down 0-2 in the LNB Finals live from Roland Garros. Watch it exclusively on the NBA App today at 2:30 p.m. ET: nba.com/watch/event/ln… Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft on ABC on Thursday, June 22, Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 face elimination as they take on Monaco down 0-2 in the LNB Finals live from Roland Garros. Watch it exclusively on the NBA App today at 2:30 p.m. ET: nba.com/watch/event/ln… https://t.co/1y6ANInkqB

When will Victor Wembanyama make his debut?

In some years, teams will hold out until the last second to hear trade offers for the top pick. That is not the case for the San Antonio Spurs leading up to the NBA Draft. Recent reports suggest that they have no intention of trading the pick. Not even for elite talents like Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“[Wembanyama] is a chance to reorient the entire franchise and build upon the experiences and successes of the last 30 years,” the Spurs source explained. “He’s that type of player and, more importantly, that type of person.”

With Victor Wembanyama locked in at No. 1, the question now becomes when will fans get to see him action. Unfortunatley, that might be delayed a bit. Typically, Summer League is a chance for the league to get a glimpse at the new rookie class. However, the French center isn't expected to participate.

"As of right now, the Spurs expect Wembanyama to sit out the summer league games. He may practice with the team but San Antonio wants him to rest after Metropolitans 92’s deep run in the postseason. Additionally, Wembanyama wants to play for the French national team this summer — so that makes it even more imperative for him to rest as much as possible during the month of July."

Following this news, it seems like everyone will have to wait until preseason to see the No. 1 pick in action.

