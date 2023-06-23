“I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months” – Greg Popovich quirks as Spurs pick Victor Wembanyama at NBA Draft 2023 

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shared his excitement after the team drafted Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in Thursday's raft.

When asked what he thought about the pick, Popovich answered in the most hilarious way he could.

Pop has expressed his excitement to coach someone like Wembanyama in the past. For the upcoming season, he'll get a chance to do just that. The Hall of Famed coach is known for coaching some of the best big men in the league and has found success doing that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Popovich talked about wanting to do a somersault after the pick was made.

"I’m very excited," Popovich said. "You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months."

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Pop on coaching Victor Wembanyama: “I’m very excited. You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months.” Pop on coaching Victor Wembanyama: “I’m very excited. You don’t want me to jump up and down, do you? Put on a show? I’d do a somersault, but I’d be out for three months.”

Given his age, it would hurt to see him struggle and attempt a somersault. Good thing Popovich knows his limits.

You might also be interested in reading this: Watch: Victor Wembanyama gets emotional after getting picked as No.1 draft pick

Tony Parker has a message for Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has the full support of some past Spurs greats as he makes his way into the league. Before Gregg Popovich shared his reaction to the team's pick, it was Tony Parker's turn to talk about the team's future with Wemby. He congratulated the Frenchman and challenged him to bring home a championship.

"Victor, just wanted to give you a message. Just wanted to say congrats," Parker said. "I'm very hapopy for you."

"I knew you wanted to go to San Antonio, you wanted to play for the Spurs, and now it's gonna happen. I hope you're gonna change basketball for the best. And that you're gonna live all those expectations.

"Your agent showed me a crazy video, the morning of your draft. You said that you knew you were gonna go to the Spurs. So now it's happening. Now, it’s your turn to bring us a championship."

Wemby played for Parker's team in France, ASVEL, in the 2021-22 season. Since then, he's been linked to the Spurs and has been on the organization's radar. Parker won four titles for San Antonio during his time in the NBA. He won the Finals MVP in 2007 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also read: "I'd say dunking on somebody"- Victor Wembanyama has posters on his mind ahead of the 2023 NBA draft

Poll : 0 votes