"I damn sure don't have much use for him" - Stephen A. Smith addresses LeBron James controversy for final time with defiant declaration

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith delivered his final remarks on his feud with LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. The outspoken media personality didn't hold back, underscoring that he and James will never see eye to eye.

Ad

James initially took issue with Smith during LA's nationally televised 113-109 overtime home victory against the New York Knicks on March 6. The four-time MVP approached Smith courtside to discuss what he seemingly perceived as negative coverage of his son, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The following day, Smith downplayed the incident on ESPN's "First Take," citing the elder James' parental instincts. However, he has since switched up and taken exception to the confrontation.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

During Tuesday's edition of "Gil's Arena," Smith called James' decision to approach him face-to-face "weak" and "some bulls**t."

Expand Tweet

Ad

James and his camp have since attempted to distance themselves from the controversy, with his agent, Rich Paul, saying they've "moved on."

Nevertheless, Smith appears to be holding a grudge. On Monday's edition of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the veteran analyst made it clear that he and James have no interest in making amends.

"Me and LeBron? We don't roll like that. High and bye," Smith said. (timestamp: 1:22:27) "He ain't have much use for me, and I damn sure don't have much use for him."

Ad

Smith added that James intentionally left him in a no-win situation during their face-off.

"That s**t was cemented when he did what he did the other day because you rolled up on me knowing that I wouldn't have a chance to respond unless I was willing to make a scene, which was courtside while the national televisions were rolling on a day that my new contract had been announced to the world," Smith said.

Ad

Ad

James hasn't spoken out on his dispute with Smith. Instead, Smith has been pushing back against those siding with the 21-time All-Star.

Barring an unexpected response from James, Smith appears ready to move past his coverage of the situation.

Also Read: Draymond Green goes ballistic on Stephen A. Smith for calling LeBron James 'weak' about courtside confrontation

Stephen A. Smith clarifies his stance on Bronny James following definitive statement about LeBron James

While Stephen A. Smith isn't the biggest fan of LeBron James, he took the opportunity to clarify his commentary on the megastar's son.

Ad

According to Smith, he never "s**tted on" Bronny James. Instead, he highlighted how the rookie would have benefitted from staying in the NBA G League to develop.

"I pointed out how his start was very, very bad, but his performance in the G League was good," Smith said.

"Let him go there and get himself better because you, as the dad, put him in this microscopic spotlight, and you're going to subject him to stuff that's going to be too much. That's all I was saying."

Ad

Smith also noted that LeBron calling him out won't "stop (him) from being fair and doing (his) job." As such, fans can likely expect Smith to continue his candid NBA media coverage, regardless of what the league's top players think.

Also Read: Bryce James vs. LeBron James: How was Bryce James’ high school career compared to dad LeBron James’?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback