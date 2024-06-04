"I haven't dated in 100 years" - Savannah James shares her outlook on modern-day dating scenario

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, shared her thoughts on dating in the modern-day. In the new episode of her podcast, "Everybody's Crazy," James and her friend, April McDaniel, talked about the modern dating scene. The wife of the NBA superstar empathized with the struggles of her few single friends.

Savannah has been with LeBron since they were in high school. The couple got married in 2013 and have been a strong couple since then. As the pair have been committed to each other, neither of them has had the chance to experience the modern dating scene. However, Savannah is still aware of what it looks like, as she has single friends.

She shared her honest thoughts on the current dating culture.

"I haven't dated in 100 years," James said at the 10:48 mark. "I don't know what's going on out these streets. Obviously, talking to you and my other single friends, I noticed it's tough. I hate it for y'all. But I just think it's a different time, unfortunately."

Savannah James gives an announcement about her podcast

Savannah James and her co-host started their show with an excellent reception from the fans. So far, the show has had six episodes and each has had decent viewership. Now, they're excited to announce that the show will release its first set of merchandise for their avid supporters.

James mentioned items such as bonnets, hoodies and candles among the things that will be featured in their merch.

"We have [merchandise] coming," James said. "We have bonnets, we have scarves, we have hoodies, baby tees, candles, all the things. And also some of our favorite things."

Her husband even showed his support and promoted it on his Instagram stories.

James showed support for his wife's podcast.

After not being in the spotlight for quite some time, Savannah has opened her doors and given fame a chance. Since the launch of her podcast, there have been more people who have shown support, including LeBron and her second son, Bryce James.

