In Photos: LeBron James' wife Savannah James decks out in luxurious $4,643 Alaïa dress and YSL pumps

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, posted stunning images of herself on Instagram, featuring a luxury dress and heels. Savannah has become a fashion icon over the years and has been in the public eye more than ever after spending years taking care of their children privately.

In a post on her Instagram account, the 37-year-old posted several images featuring herself wearing an Alaïa dress. The $4,643 dress was a striped knit turtleneck gown that is a part of the brand's Spring '24 collection, as per Net-A-Porter. She was also wearing lavish Yves Saint Lauren heels to match the dress.

"Alter Ego," Savannah wrote.

Swipe through the post below to see the stunning wife of LeBron James:

Savannah James' stylist for her recent outfit was Casey "iCON" Billingsley, a popular figure in Los Angeles among celebrities. Her hair was done by Ricky Wing, who has been a regular on her Instagram posts. And her makeup artist was Kenya Alexis, another regular on Savannah's fashion team.

How did Savannah James become aware of fashion brands?

Savannah James was too focused on raising her three kids with LeBron James during the early parts of his NBA career. But when Bronny and Bryce have reached their teenage years, Savannah has been seen in public more with their daughter Zhuri.

The mother of three also became aware of fashion brands and hired Casey "iCON" Billingsley to become her stylist. She was rocking her old Ohio look initially before starting to get the hang of how fashion works in Hollywood.

"Coming from Ohio, I was an urbanwear girl. I love my Rocawear. I love my Enyce, my Ecko. I was wearing it all and loved it. I was killing it. Imma wear a velour suit with some Air Forces. Then I actually started to become more aware of fashion brands. I started to incorporate those things into my wardrobe. Now, obviously, I have my stylist, Casey, whom I love. iCON," Savannah told The Cut last year.

Savannah James to have more public presence moving forward

The James family continues to build a brand that has become successful, whether on the basketball court, in entertainment, or in pop culture. LeBron James is already a billionaire and will continue to make more money after retirement. Bronny is expected to enter the NBA and gain more influence as a teenager.

In an interview with ESSENCE last October, Savannah James shared that she'll be seen in public more than ever.

"With Bronny going away to college and Bryce being right there as a junior in high school and Zhuri is now nine years old, a fresh nine years old, they have a good grasp of what our family dynamic is and what is expected of them. So, I don't feel like I have to be a helicopter mom per se and I'm able to go out and just act on my passions and to put my foot out into new things that interest me," Savannah said.

Savannah launched a podcast last month called "Everybody's Crazy" and appeared in an advertisement for Beats by Dre late last year.