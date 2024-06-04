LeBron James' wife Savannah James teases fans with sneak peek of podcast 'Everybody's Crazy' merch line

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, and co-host, April McDaniel, launched the “Everybody’s Crazy podcast on April 30. Following the podcast's success, the LA Lakers star wife launched the merchandise line of Everybody’s Crazy.

Savannah shared an update on the podcast's new product line. She was joined by McDaniel on her Instagram post to give viewers a sneak peek at the products. James' wife and McDaniel wore a hoodie, a t-shirt and a towel in the video.

Putting the video on her Instagram story, Savannah captioned the post:

"#SNEAKPEEK."

"Who is ready?" she also asked her followers.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Savannah announced the launch of the podcast's merchandise.

"We have merch coming, we got bonnets, we got scarves, we have hoodies, we have baby tees, we got candles," said James' wife.

Starting her podcast with McDaniel was a big step for LeBron James’ wife. Before the launch of her podcast, Savannah told People that although she was scared before the show was launched, she wanted the world to know about her “personality.”

The show has run for over a month and has been highly successful. As of now, the podcast has 18.9k subscribers on YouTube.

Savannah James shared being disliked by women in high school on "Everybody Crazy" podcast

Savannah James is married to a billionaire NBA superstar and on top of that, she is also one of the most admired NBA wives. However, LeBron James’ wife didn’t always have the luxury of garnering admiration from her peers.

In one of the episodes of her podcast, she said that while she was studying at Buchtel High School, many girls didn’t like her. Even worse, she didn’t know the reason behind the dislike.

“I had to defend myself. I had a lot of that. I had girls who didn’t like me and couldn’t tell nobody why they didn’t like me. My whole group of friends, it was tough. It was a lot,” Savannah said.

Her co-host, April McDaniel later opined that it was perhaps Savannah James’ relationship with LeBron James that she was being disliked. James was a national superstar in high school and was seen as the NBA's next Michael Jordan.