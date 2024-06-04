"Lebron just might have THE BADDEST wife" - Fans impressed as Savannah James posts series of photos in stunning dress

As the Los Angeles Lakers are eliminated early in the 2024 NBA playoffs, LeBron James has some time off from playing basketball and his wife, Savannah James, has also been active on social media. The four-time NBA champion's spouse's recent post boasted her taste in fashion, which captured her followers attention.

Savannah James went in with an all-black look on social media and it got some interesting comments.

"Alter Ego," captioned Savannah with a smirk emoji.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Some of the comments admire LeBron James' wife with fire emojis and show appreciation for her fashion choices.

"LeBron just might have the BADDEST wife," one fan said.

"THAT GIRL who GET IT & GOT IT!!!," another fan commented.

"Fully clothed and still as sexy as ever. God truly has favorites" replied another fan.

LOOK: Savannah James gets interesting comments on her recent post

Here are some more reactions from her followers:

"Ms Savannah, you have been so undefeated on the internet!!! Like, wow, every. single. time!!" one fan commented.

"Eats girls every time James," another fan replied.

"Virgoooooooo energy," one fan said.

More fan reactions on Savannah's Instagram post

Savannah James shares getting into fights in high school

Being the wife of LeBron James has not been a smooth ride, according to Savannah James. In the recent episode of 'Everybody's Crazy', the four-time NBA MVP's wife admits that she got into fights during high school.

"High school was... fighting," Savannah said. "But I had to defend myself. had a lot of that. I had girls who didn't like me and couldn't tell nobody why they didn't like me. Like my whole group of friends, it was like, tough. It was a lot."

Expand Tweet

Right before LeBron James came to the NBA, he was already a popular figure, putting St. Vincent-St. Mary on the map with his stellar play. The couple met in high school, with Savannah enrolling at her future husband's rival school, John R. Butchell High School in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James eventually made the jump to go professional in 2003, straight from high school, in a stacked draft class that featured Carmelo Anthony and future Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

LeBron and Savannah eventually got married in September 2013 in San Diego, California. They share three children: their sons, Bronny and Bryce James, and their youngest daughter, Zhuri.