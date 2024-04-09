"I deleted all my social media" - Kings forward Domantas Sabonis spills beans on dodging negativity throughout the season

Sacramento Kings star big-man Domantas Sabonis is playing what is arguably his best season to date. Sabonis is leading the league in rebounds per game with 13.8 and so far, he has recorded a league-leading 26 triple-doubles, which is one higher than two-time MVP Nikola Jokic's.

Perhaps one of the things that has helped Sabonis stay focused and play his best is getting rid of his social media accounts, as he shared with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"You know me personally. I deleted all my social media [at the] beginning of the season," Sabonis said. "You know it's been the best thing ever, you don't have to worry about any of that and you just go out there and play your game.

"You have your coaches, you have your family, you have your teammates and their opinion is the only one that matters."

Sabonis also shared that doing this has allowed him to have more free time and has also helped him focus more on having a clear mind.

It is fair to say that Sabonis is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, All-Star snubs this season. Despite that, he has remained locked in on leading his team to another postseason berth and, potentially, a deeper run in the playoffs.

The Kings' Domantas Sabonis is four games away from 65 straight double-doubles

On Nov. 29, Domantas Sabonis was held to only 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and the Sacramento Kings were routed by the LA Clippers 131-117.

In their next game, Sabonis had a bounce-back game wherein he helped his team beat the Denver Nuggets with a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double. This game kicked off a run that is still going on today.

Since then, the Kings big man has logged a double-double in every game. He even mixed things up on Jan. 25 against the Golden State Warriors. Instead of a double-double consisting of points and rebounds, he nabbed one with 18 points and 13 assists.

Then, on Mar. 25, he put up 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. The Kings won and Sabonis recorded his 54th double-double. This allowed him to surpass Kevin Love's 53 straight, which he set back in the 2010-11 season.

Currently, Sabonis' streak stands at 61 and with four more games left on the Kings' schedule, he could end up with 65 straight regular-season double-doubles. With the team only one game back from the sixth seed, they could use every point, rebound and assist he can give them.