"Owns your poverty franchise": NBA fans berate Kings for wasting De'Aaron Fox's 40-point night to Xavier Tillman's game-winner 

The Sacramento Kings blew a 40-point game from De'Aaron Fox and a spirited fightback in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics on Friday and NBA fans were beside themselves.

Xavier Tillman Sr. saved the day for the Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA, when he drained a game-winning floater with 7.4 seconds to go in the contest at the TD Garden in Boston.

Feeling Sacramento missed out on a golden opportunity to take the league-leading Celtics down while advancing its push for an outright playoff spot, fans were on the Kings's case on social media.

"xavier tillman owns your poverty franchise"

Many fans could not believe that the Kings lost to a Celtics team, which played the auxiliaries in the end.

X user Ant (@GangCeltics) highlighted how the Kings starters could not handle the Boston bench down the stretch, writing:

Got beat by our bench lmao

It was something that X user Cristopher Ramirez (@crisramirezes) moved to underscore as well, writing:

You couldn't beat Celtics 3rd stringers

X user Mike Gorman's Burner (@MikeGBurner) said:

When Celtics B team beat Kings A team

Understandably, some blamed specific Kings personnel, particularly coach Mike Brown and forward Keegan Murray, who could have put the game away for Sacramento had he secured the defensive rebound that led to the Tillman game-winner.

X user Cody (@Codemang675) wrote:

Fire Mike Brown

@TomasKassahun, meanwhile, shared:

HOW DID KEEGAN LOSE THAT BALL

X user juan sotoast (@kokodang0) said:

keegan is afraid of holding the ball

The Kings were seemingly heading to a blowout loss when they trailed the Celtics by 18 points, 97-79, with 6:44 to go in the game.

Led by Fox, however, they went on a 21-2 run in the next 6:17 to take the lead, 100-99, with 27 seconds left.

They were not able to complete the comeback though, as Tillman played hero to give the home team the win.

Sacramento Kings slide to eighth in playoff race after loss to Boston Celtics

The loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday was the second straight for the Sacramento Kings and dropped them to eighth place in the tight playoff race in the Western Conference.

"Sactown" currently sits at 44-33 with five games left in its regular season assignments. They have the same record as the ninth-running LA Lakers, but perhaps more telling, sit just 1.5 games ahead of 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (42-34).

The Kings have to win as many games as possible in their remaining matches to make a late run for the top six, where an automatic playoff spot is available.

The Phoenix Suns (45-31) currently hold the sixth spot, just 1.5 games ahead of Sacramento.

The Kings play their next two games on the road against the Brooklyn Nets (30-47) and OKC Thunder (52-25) before finishing their regular season campaign with three games at home against the New Orleans Pelicans (45-32), Phoenix and Portland Trail Blazers (21-56).