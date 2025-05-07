"I didn’t even see Cena coming": NBA fans abuzz as 17xWWE champ John Cena surprises Shaquille O'Neal and TNT crew

On Tuesday, WWE superstar John Cena was seen surprising Shaquille O'Neal and the Inside the NBA crew during their playoff broadcast. The 17-time WWE champion made a surprise cameo on the show as the TNT crew tried on Peacemaker helmets on air. Fans were buzzing over Cena's sudden appearance as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to react.

The NBA on TNT X (formerly Twitter) account shared a snippet of John Cena's sudden appearance on the show as he surprised all members of the TNT crew. Captioning the tweet with a short caption, the account wrote:

"OH MY GOD, JOHN CENA'S IN THE HOUSE! 😳Peacemaker himself surprised the Fellas on Inside tonight 🙌."

NBA fans were abuzz by John Cena's appearance on the show and took to the comments section to share their excitement:

"That’s crazy. I didn’t even see Cena coming," a fan joked, referencing Cena's 'You Can't See Me' slogan.

"How they gonna say “John Cena in the house” when I don’t see anyone there??" commented another fan.

"Well im glad i didnt turn this show off early tonight lmao," expressed a third.

"Cena a WWE Champ on TNT is crazy work lol Tony Khan angry for sure," another fan remarked.

Although many fans were thrilled to see Cena with the Inside the NBA team, few were furious over his sudden appearance. The WWE star recently won his record breaking 17th title and fans were not pleased with him appearing on other shows, rather than wrestling in the WWE:

"Make you're mind up b*tch. Are you going to wrestle this last year like you said, or you doing Hollywood. Pick and go do it," a fan thundered.

"That son of a b*tch who has barely shown up on tv since winning the WWE title," remarked a second.

"Where's the title?! SHOW OFF THE TITLE?! AREN'T YOU OUR CHAMPION?" questioned a third.

Shaquille O'Neal wrestles Charles Barkley on air as John Cena makes a surprise cameo on the Inside the NBA show

John Cena's surprise cameo on the Inside the NBA show on TNT lit a fire within Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley as the duo were seen wrestling each other on air. The 17-time WWE champion was there to promote Season 2 of his hit show "The Peacemaker," but ended up refereeing a wrestling match instead.

During the broadcast, Cena was heard questioning Barkley if he "liked wrestling." But before he could answer, Shaq clotheslined the former Suns star to the ground as the WWE superstar started a false count.

The TNT X (formerly Twitter) account posted a clip of this brawl, captioning it with a short note:

"SHAQ & CHUCK WRESTLING MATCH 🚨The Fellas felt inspired with John Cena in the building 😂," it read.

Although Shaq did manage to get the three count, his victory was done in a perfect heel fashion, something John Cena will surely be proud of.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More