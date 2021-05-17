"I didn’t injure it any worse than it is already, so that’s positive. Obviously it won’t be 100 percent"- Bradley Beal set to feature against Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will make a return to playoff basketball after two seasons, where they will take on the Boston Celtics in the Play-In tournament. However, there are doubts on whether Beal will be at his 100% for the game in terms of health or even feature at all.

Bradley Beal gives an update on his status ahead of the Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Play-In tournament game

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal participated in a media interaction today and gave an all-important update on his injury status.

"There’s no setback. I didn’t injure it any worse than it is already, so that’s positive. Obviously it won’t be 100 percent. I’ve just got to manage it the best I can."

Bradley Beal played the Washington Wizards' game against the Charlotte Hornets despite not being at 100%. It was an important game for the Wizards, as it was the decider for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards prevailed 110-115, with Bradley Beal making an important contribution of 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Beal then shared his elation about the Washington Wizards reaching the playoffs after two seasons.

"It’s amazing. And it’s all I’ve been caring about and focusing on…I’m definitely excited to be back where we belong."

Bradley Beal registered another stellar season for the Washington Wizards, averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field.

The St. Louis native has struck a fruitful backcourt partnership with offseason signing Russell Westbrook, who has had a transformative effect on the Washington Wizards. The former MVP recently became the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, surpassing all-time great Oscar Robertson.

Bradley Beal is speaking to media right now following the Wizards’ first practice in a LONG time. Says his hamstring “obviously wasn’t 100 percent” yesterday, but he can’t put a percentage on it. Said it felt better after he took the tape off it late in the first quarter. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 17, 2021

The Washington Wizards have reached the playoffs four times in the last decade. Their most recent campaign resulted in disappointment as they were knocked out in the first round.

The previous three meetings resulted in three Eastern Conference semi-finals exits, which points towards the fact that the Wizards haven't enjoyed great success in the postseason.

Bradley Beal said his choice to play through injury yesterday was a “hard-headed decision to play when I probably shouldn’t have, but we made the best of it.” Says eighth place was important to him. Said “the medical staff wasn’t 100 percent with it. Some were. Some weren’t." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 17, 2021

However, Bradley Beal and co. will be looking to change that as they come up against a vulnerable Boston Celtics outfit.

