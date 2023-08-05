“I don’t care if you like her music” - Kobe Bryant once spoke about taking inspiration from Taylor Swift

The late Kobe Bryant and Taylor Swift are an unlikely pairing. Both, however, were known to have developed a close bond when “The Black Mamba” was still terrorizing the NBA.

In a 2019 interview with Jordan Harbinger, the LA Lakers legend had this to say about Grammy Award-winning singer:

“I think it’s important to listen to people who do great things. You know, it’s not just genre specific. Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How and why?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“How did she write? How did she get into that mental space to be able to create things over and over and over. It’s a lot of pressure for her to follow up a number 1 album with a better album then follow with a better [album]."

Kobe Bryant added:

“I don’t care if you like her music or if you don’t like her music. Look at what she’s doing! It’s frightening. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. I look at things like that and try to learn from it as much as I can."

Since the release of the album Taylor Swift in 2006, the singer has only been going from strength to strength. Arguably, no one has been as consistently good as her since the aforementioned hit went No. 5 on the US Billboard 200. She was only 17 when the music world came to know her talent.

Like Swift, Kobe Bryant was a prodigy. He was only 18 when he jumped from high school to the NBA. After struggling in his rookie year, he became an All-Star in his sophomore season. “KB24” went on to build one of the greatest careers in basketball history and turned himself into a cultural icon for many.

A big part of what made Bryant great was his endless desire to become better. He copied and even improved some of Michael Jordan’s moves. It wasn’t surprising that he wanted to learn as much as he could from Taylor Swift despite seemingly having nothing in common.

Taylor Swift’s closeness with Kobe Bryant extended to his family

Taylor Swift is known to be so ebullient that her friendship sometimes extends to the families of those she originally has a relationship with. Such was the case with Kobe Bryant when she eventually developed a close friendship with his daughters.

Here’s “KB24” on what the Fearless singer meant to his family:

“She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even grew up and became Taylor Swift. So, that’s why if she needs anything, I’m always there.”

In one of Swift’s recent concerts in Los Angeles, the crowd melted when she gave Bianka Bryant an emotional hug and a brief talk. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's wife, later posted a message telling her that the family loves her.

Also read: Watch: Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka receives a gift from Taylor Swift during live concert

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)