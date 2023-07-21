“I don’t give a damn if he brings a bottle of Hennessy” – Stephen A. Smith confirms ESPN approached Shannon Sharpe for "First Take" 

Not long after Shannon Sharpe's buyout from Fox Sports, Stephen A. Smith confirmed that the former NFL star has been in contact with ESPN. The talks regarding the recruitment of Sharpe were even more amplified when Smith talked about wanting the sports analyst as part of his show, "First Take."

"First Take" has been a solid sports show that has gained its own community of avid watchers over the years. The addition of former NBA players like Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick has added a new flair to the cast's dynamic. Now, they have a chance to improve that once again by adding Sharpe into the mix.

"I want Shannon Sharpe on 'First Take' and I aim to get him," Smith said.

"We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe, the conversations are official. ... We are talking to him, and I'm very hopeful and very confident that ultimately we will be announcing sooner than later that he will be on 'First Take.' Anything can happen.

"But damn it! Shannon, 'Club Shay Shay' and anything else. I don't give a damn if he brings a bottle of Hennessy with him. I want him on 'First Take.' ... I'm proud of the work he's done."

Sharpe did his last episode for "Undisputed" in June, where his co-host Skip Bayless gave encouragement to his colleague. There hasn't been a statement why the three-time Super Bowl champion left, but many believe that it's due to a tense relationship with Bayless.

Once he signs with ESPN, Sharpe is expected to take his podcast, 'Club Shay Shay' with him.

Stephen A. Smith seen spending time at the beach with a mystery woman

Analyst Stephen A. Smith, isn't fond of getting his personal life involved. Smith prefers to separate his professional life from his personal endeavors. Recently, the host of "First Take" was seen spending time at the beach. However, he wasn't alone. The TV personality was seen with a woman who hasn't been identified.

Smith has never been married but has two daughters from a past relationship. The New York Knicks superfan talked about considering getting married on his show recently, which sparked some fanfare.

"Now contrary to what you may believe, although I’m 55 and a father of two, I’ve never been married,” Smith said. “I am not against marriage at all. In fact, I hope to be married someday. I hope to walk down that aisle."

