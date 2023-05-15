“RJ Barrett might end up being the best pick”: Stephen A Smith destroys Ja Morant by referencing NBA 2019 Draft

ESPN's Stephen A Smith lambasted Ja Morant following his latest gun violence video stating RJ Barrett could be the best pick in the 2019 draft. No. 1 pick Zion Williamson's injury struggles and No. 2 pick Morant's off-court controversy make Barrett one of the most consistent players among the lottery picks coming out of that draft class.

The New York Knicks guard has been a more reliable presence than Williamson and Morant since they entered the league. Smith reflected on Morant flaunting a gun on Instagram live for the second time in two months on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" show, saying:

"Between Zion Williamson's body and Ja Morant's stupidity, RJ Barrett might end up being the best pick... Morant has already been suspended for eight games, cost himself, forfeited over $600,000. You know what the biggest issue is? It's self-inflicted. It was his Instagram post that exposed the initial situation with him holding a gun."

Listen to Stephen A's comments on Barrett and Morant starting at the 3:01 mark.

Barrett hasn't reached the heights Williamson and Morant have in their careers. His struggles have come on the court during his tenure with the New York Knicks. However, his low points haven't been as bad as his draft mates, which have come off the court.

The league today demands consistency from players on and off the court. Players have massive followings. Incidents like the one Ja Morant has been found guilty of not once but potentially twice significantly impact players' careers.

Stephen A Smith putting RJ Barrett over Morant as the better pick coming out of the 2019 draft despite the latter's on-court success over the last two seasons, is a testament to that.

Ja Morant in deep trouble following the latest Instagram Live video

Ja Morant finds himself in the middle of another controversy, similar to one that saw him issue an eight-game suspension from the NBA without pay in March. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar was spotted flaunting a gun on an Instagram live video, the same misconduct that led to his previous suspension.

The new video went viral on Sunday morning. Hours later, the Grizzlies wasted no time suspending the player from participating in team activities upon pending league review.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. https://t.co/ojJCikC2XX

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant could be facing a lengthy suspension. The NBA has been strict with its punishments due to misconduct for years. Morant is one of the most influential athletes in the league today, and the league will likely take a strong stance on this issue.

It's a huge blow for the Grizzlies as they were trending in the right direction as a unit, with Ja Morant as their leader over the last two seasons. They have made three consecutive playoff appearances, making it to the postseason as the No. 2 seed in 2022 and 2023.

Morant is supposed to lead the team by example on and off the court, but he hasn't been able to deliver on the latter. The distractions stemming from his controversies could have severe implications on the team's performances, as it's a young group with no veteran presence to guide them.

