“I don’t know why” - Josh Hart breaks silence on Jimmy Butler’s unprovoked viral trash talk

Following the Miami Heat's first-round playoff exit, Jimmy Butler claimed his squad could have beat the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at full strength. While doing so, the superstar forward took an unexpected shot at Knicks wing Josh Hart. According to Hart, Butler's viral trash talk baffled him.

Butler missed Miami's entire Round 1 playoff series against Boston due to a right MCL sprain. The Heat lost 4-1 in his absence, with each defeat coming by 14-plus points.

However, Miami's first-round beatdown seemingly didn't hinder Butler's confidence. Speaking with a Rock The Bells reporter, Butler noted that the Heat would have won the series if he suited up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butler added that New York also would have been no match for Miami in a hypothetical postseason matchup. The Heat could have faced the Knicks in Round 1 if they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their first play-in tournament game. However, they came up short, losing 105-104, with Butler suffering his knee injury.

"If I was playing, Boston would be at home [and] New York would damn sure be f**king be at home," Butler said.

After Butler's comments, the reporter brought up Hart, who has had a standout playoff run, serving as arguably the Knicks' most vital two-way role player. However, Butler scoffed at the idea of Hart challenging him.

"What the f**k does that mean to me?" Butler asked. "Josh Hart? What?Josh Hart? Come on, man."

Expand Tweet

On the "Roommates Show," Hart reacted to Butler's viral trash talk, expressing confusion about why he was singled out. The 29-year-old noted that he wouldn't even have defended Butler in a hypothetical matchup. According to Hart, Knicks forward OG Anunoby would have handled the assignment.

“Why's he saying me? That's not even my matchup," Hart said. "That would have been OG. I don't know why he said my name."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Keep your mouth shut" - Pat Riley schools Jimmy Butler for talking smack after Playoffs loss

John Starks backs up Josh Hart, says Jimmy Butler wants no part of OG Anunoby’s defense

Former Knick All-Star John Starks guest starred on Josh Hart's podcast when he responded to Jimmy Butler's trash talk. Starks concurred that OG Anunoby would have been a tough playoff matchup for the six-time All-Star, noting that "Jimmy doesn't want to see OG."

Butler and Miami eliminated New York in six games during last year's East semifinal face-off, going on to make a surprise finals run. However, the Knicks' roster has changed drastically since then, including via their midseason addition of Anunoby.

Meanwhile, like Miami, New York is banged up, missing several key players, including star forward Julius Randle (shoulder). So, there's no telling exactly how a series between the Knicks and Heat would have played out with both sides fully healthy.

Also Read: "I’m right back on they a*s": Jimmy Butler shuts down trade chatter with heartfelt confession amid $113m deal uncertainty