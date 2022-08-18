“I don’t think we’re going to be seeing LeBron hold on to the torch” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James will let it go after playing a year with Bronny James

LeBron James' longevity is impressive, averaging 30.3 points per game at the age of 37 last season. It wasn't only one of the best marks of his career, but also the second-best scoring mark in the entire league.

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't been able to achieve great results. However, their best player still decided to agree to a contract extension which will keep him in the team until the end of the 2024-25 season.

LeBron James may team up with his son Bronny James in the future, and that is exactly what Jay Williams believes he is going to do. The former NBA player appeared on the "KJM" podcast where he spoke about the Lakers superstar's plans.

"I don't think LeBron's trying to play until he's 43 years old," Williams said. "I don't feel like LeBron chases after stuff. Obviously, he wants to be great and he wants to be the greatest of all time, but I don't think we're going to be seeing LeBron trying to hold on to the torch at year 42-43.

"I think he wants to play one year with his son and then he will let it go."

LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny James, will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. Considering that his dad recently signed a massive extension with the Lakers, the two of them may play together in two years.

The possibility that LeBron James and his son will play together

LeBron James will most likely retire with the Los Angeles Lakers. When his current contract ends, he will be 40, so this may be his last contract in the league.

Bronny James is a four-star prospect who has shown flashes of brilliance. He is far from being the best player in his draft class, but he's still one of the top 40 prospects in the country.

The young star has received offers from multiple colleges, including Michigan and Ohio State. He will most likely attend college for a year before declaring for the NBA draft.

Considering how much power LeBron James has, it's almost certain that he will play alongside his son in the NBA.

Can LA Lakers draft Bronny James?

The LA Lakers do not have significant draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Their first-round pick is potentially owned by the New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired a pick swap with the Anthony Davis trade.

It's important to note that the Pelicans may decide to pass on this pick and choose the 2025 first-round pick instead.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1M extension, including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, per @wojespn LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1M extension, including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, per @wojespn https://t.co/f6AmRNEOre

The Lakers' second-round pick is owned by the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired it with a Marc Gasol trade in 2021. However, they will get a second-round pick from either the Washington Wizards or Memphis Grizzlies.

It is very unlikely that the Lakers will draft Bronny James. However, he could be acquired through a trade if the team has enough assets.

