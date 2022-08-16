Are Bronny James and Zaire Wade friends? Taking a closer look at the relationship between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's respective kids

Bronny James and Zaire Wade are trying their best to follow in the footsteps of their fathers. The two players are young talented stars who have a bright future ahead of themselves.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are close friends who spent four years playing with each other in Miami. They won two championships and were one of the most entertaining tandems in the NBA.

Now, it's time for Bronny James and Zaire Wade to explore the road to success in the most popular basketball league in the world. Like their fathers, Bronny and Zaire are close friends.

Bronny James and Zaire Wade are friends who played together

Bronny James and Zaire Wade are both extremely talented and basketball fans have huge expectations for them. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are considered to be among some of the greatest players of all time.

It's not surprising that the young stars have high expectations, and it will be interesting to follow their careers. Like LeBron and Dwyane, Bronny James and Zaire have grown closer over the years. They even teamed up together in Los Angeles.

The two young basketball players played together for Sierra Canyon High School. In their first game together, the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers beat Montgomery 91 to 44 as the duo combined for 16 points.

While Bronny James continues to develop and has become one of the top 50 prospects in the country, Zaire Wade's career hasn't gone as well as he'd expected.

Dwyane Wade's son found himself at the end of the bench before deciding to leave the school and join Brewster Academy in Wolfesboro, New Hampshire.

Bronny James and Zaire Wade are still friends

In October 2021, Zaire Wade joined the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League. Bronny James took to Instagram to congratulate his friend shortly after the news broke.

This didn't come as a surprise since Dwyane Wade is a part-owner of the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, Zaire hasn't been doing well for the Stars.

In 12 G League games so far, Wade has averaged only 1.8 points per game on 26.7% shooting from the field. While he's had some great plays, the truth is that the young player is far from being a superstar.

The positive thing is that he is only 20 and could further develop. However, it is unlikely that he will even make it to the NBA if he doesn't drastically improve.

Bronny James, on the other hand, has a much higher ceiling. He's a four-star prospect who's received offers from a few colleges, including Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio State.

He is the fifth-best prospect out of California and there is a good chance that he will enter the NBA in a few years. If things go well, we could see LeBron James and Bronny James team up and dominate the league for at least one season.

