“We knew that some of the hate was because of our skin color" - Dwyane Wade hits back at critics of the Miami Heat 'Big 3' era

Dwyane Wade is one of the best players in Miami Heat history. He won three championships with the franchise and was a big reason why LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to Miami in 2010.

The Heat received a lot of flak for forming a super team as NBA fans believed it was unfair to load a single team with superstars. While they fell to the Dallas Mavericks in their first year together, the Big 3 bounced back and won back-to-back championships.

D-Wade believes that a lot of the hate they received was because of their skin color. The NBA legend recently appeared on J.J. Redick's podcast where he talked about the superteam. He stated:

“We knew that some of the hate was because of our skin color. Because of being black men and deciding to control the fate of our careers. So when we had the power, when we had the moment, we took it. But some of the hate came because we were three black guys who decided."

And we changed the way that the NBA probably would ever be because of that decision." [sic]

The trio of Wade, LeBron, and Bosh did what many thought was impossible. They took pay cuts to team up and became one of the most dominant teams in the league.

Dwyane Wade compares players to teams

It is no secret that NBA teams make most of the big decisions in the league, and that is reasonable since those are business decisions. But when players decide to take matters into their own hands, that becomes a problem.

Dwyane Wade spoke about this as he compared the power that teams have to the power that players have. The three-time NBA champ stated:

"Organizations will do it quickly. They will trade a Dwyane Wade in a heartbeat if you're not accomplishing what they want you to accomplish."

D-Wade even pointed out how his team received a lot of hate simply because it was orchestrated by players. While other super teams, like Michael Jordan's Bulls, were not criticized because they were built by organizations.

Wade compared Miami Heat to Jordan's Bulls and Magic's Lakers

The Miami Heat had a fantastic core of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, and the team received a lot of hate. However, no one seemed to mind when Jordan played with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird also played on superteams, yet most NBA fans weren't bothered when that happened. Dwayne stated:

"No one gives backlash to any championships that Larry Bird won, that Magic Johnson won, that Michael Jordan won. Michael Jordan played with other Hall of Famers. You don’t win championships without playing with other guys that are great.”

Dwyane Wade is definitely right as one player seldom carries a team to a championship. However, many fans pretend that all-time great players such as Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson single-handedly won championships for their teams.

They completely ignore the impact the other players had during those title runs, which is quite disingenuous.

