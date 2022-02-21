"I could not have dreamed of that moment" - LeBron James after hitting game-winner in All-Star game, says it was inspired by Michael Jordan

Following a spectacular performance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James paid respect to Michael Jordan. He said that his game-winning shot was inspired by the Chicago Bulls legend.

James hit the game-winner to seal his fifth consecutive win in the All-Star Game as captain. Discussing what the game-winning shot meant to him as a native of Akron, James provided an emotional response at the post-game press conference:

"To answer your first question, I could not have dreamt it. I could not have dreamt of that moment, any better than the actuality that just happened. For me to be back here, staying 35 minutes south of where I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to hitting the game-winner in the All-Star Game where me and my guys back in the back, you know, we used to watch the All-Star game. And I remember 25 years ago, we were 12-11, wishing that we had the opportunity or the means to come up to Cleveland and see some of the greatest basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much."

"For me to be here today, for my best friends to be here, my wife and my kids and my family, my mom and so many people that have seen me grow from a young toddler to who I am today...I couldn't picture that moment any better."

Alongside some of the greatest to ever do it at the NBA's 75 greatest ceremony, LeBron James put on a show in front of one of his idols Michael Jordan.

Crediting Jordan for being the inspiration behind his game-winning shot as well as his growth as a player, the Bulls legend acknowledged that the 37-year old superstar continues to make a case for being the greatest of all time.

LeBron James' career so far

LeBron James attempts a shot at the NBA All-Star Practice.

Currently, playing his 19th NBA campaign at the age of 37, it is safe to say that LeBron James has had one of the most illustrious and impressive careers of any player in the league.

James has accumulated a long list of accolades that sees him being rated alongside some of the greatest in the game. A 4x NBA Champion, 4x NBA Finals MVP, 4x MVP and 18x All-Star are only a few of the accomplishments he has in a rather impressive resume.

With over 36,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and nearly 10,000 assists recorded over the course of his career, LeBron James is in a league of his own. Playing at a high level even at this stage of his career, James recently became the NBA's leading scorer when combining regular-season and playoff points.

While that is a testament to his longevity, the LA Lakers superstar continues to be at the receiving end of criticism as his Lakers find themselves in a miserable position this season.

Barely clinging onto a play-in position, the Purple and Gold will hope that James leads them to a run of wins to see them through to the postseason.

