"I don't even have that car" - LeBron James exposes auto dealership for using his name in phony promotion to gain clout

NBA superstar LeBron James didn't hold back against a car dealership trying to use his name for promotion. Earlier today, James took to Instagram to call out this company over a post claiming the King had purchased a car with them.

James didn't take this kindly and responded with a clear message on his stories, calling them 'clout chasers' for using his name to deceive the public.

James even said he didn't own the car they promoted in the post.

"Stop the [cap]!! LIARS!! I don't know y'all and I don't even have that car. CLOUT CHASERS," LeBron James captioned the story.

LeBron James had some strong words for these people and fans had the same reaction, calling them out for lying about the King. James has plenty of sponsorships and brands of his own. It's not hard to see him promote his own products or give a shout-out to some companies on his social media.

This case is odd, as James isn't used to calling out people for using his name this way.

LeBron James has a luxurious car collection

The LA Lakers superstar likes expensive cars, and his collection is the main example of that. Among his collection, we can find a Porsche 911 Turbo S. James also owns the Ferrari 458 Spider. He was spotted driving this car oftentimes during his time with the Miami Heat.

The Mercedes-Maybach 57 S, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Porsche 918 Spyder and Lamborghini Aventador Roadster complete the King's collection.

LeBron James, Lakers are still trying to find a new head coach

After UConn head coach Dan Hurley rejected the offer to join the Lakers this offseason, the purple and gold are still looking for a new helmsman.

The 17-time NBA champions want to return to the top of the league after winning the 2020 title in the infamous bubble. JJ Redick appears to be getting some buzz to join this franchise, but time will tell how this situation unfolds in the crucial 2024 NBA offseason for the Lakers.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst theorizes that James' podcast discussions with JJ Redick have been a way to interview the former player for this role.

"Obviously the Lakers have done a lot of research," Windhorst said. "And frankly, his interviews have been in those podcasts with LeBron James."

"They've extensively broke down the Lakers' offense, extensively broken down what they do. It's been out there for the whole world to hear. Including the Lakers' front office."

It's still early to tell, but after Hurley's rejection, the Lakers could turn their head to Redick. Other than him, James Borrego and Sam Cassell have been mentioned as potential candidates for this job.