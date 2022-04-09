"I don't even really think they're worried about us, to be honest" - Kevin Durant's candid response on being asked if teams are tanking to avoid Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs

Kevin Durant has had a phenomenal individual season with the Brooklyn Nets. However, as a collective unit, the team has failed to reach their expected standards and are only seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Their offensive prowess makes them special, and the Nets are certainly not a team that any side would want to face in the first round. After failing to find consistency, they have finally started to look good in the past week. They've won three games in a row, but Kevin Durant doesn't believe any team is losing games on purpose to avoid facing the Nets there. When asked about his comments on opposition teams losing games on purpose to avoid playing the Nets, KD replied by saying:

"I don't believe teams are doing that. I think a lot of teams are trying to make sure their guys are healthy going into the playoffs. I don't really think they are worried about us to be honest, you know. So we just focus on what we do, and no matter who we play, just play our game."

The Nets are definitely high on confidence, and another win against the Indiana Pacers would seal a seventh spot finish for them. This means that they would only have to win one game to qualify for the playoffs, which many are expecting them to do. Despite not having a terrific regular season, the NBA community is expecting the Nets to do something special in the playoffs. They have shown a few defensive lapses, but with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant available on their roster, the team could pose a challenge against the other big teams in the East.

Kevin Durant scores 36 points to help the New York Nets to a stunning 118-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Nets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers was going to be a battle between the seventh and eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. A win for the Nets would help them get to the seventh seed, which would mean home advantage for them in the play-in tournament.

The team from Brooklyn showed their desire to win right from tip-off, racking up some buckets in the first quarter itself to grab a 15-point lead going into the second quarter. But the Cavs were not going to back down easily as they returned strong in the next quarter and bagged 35 points as compared to the 28 scored by the Nets. Despite their resilience, the Cavs were down by eight points going into halftime.

They knew that a strong second half was needed if they wanted to bag a win, which is why they came in with full force in the third quarter. Not only did the Cavs team score 35 points in that period, but they also contained the Nets to 21 points to take a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Nets had made some thrilling comebacks in their last few games, and something similar was needed if they wanted to prevail in this game. That is exactly what happened as Kevin Durant led the team from the front for a terrific fourth-quarter performance. He made some big threes to help the Nets take control and also did well to involve the other teammates in the game. Durant finished with 36 points on 55% shooting from the field. Bruce Brown was another player who had a great impact on the game as he finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists to help the Nets grab a 118-107 win.

