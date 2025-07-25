"I f**king hate Rudy Gobert": Shaquille O'Neal vows to wear a dress to 4x DPOY's Hall of Fame induction

Shaquille O'Neal has been critical of Rudy Gobert over the past few years. The LA Lakers legend said in 2022 that the Frenchman did not deserve the five-year, $205 million max deal he received from the Utah Jazz. The Hall of Famer added that Gobert would have had no chance against him had they played against each other.O’Neal re-ignited his feud with Gobert on Thursday in the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”“ I f**king hate Rudy Gobert because that motherf**ker making $250 [million]. He don’t deserve it, dawg. … If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I’ll wear this dress to the motherf**king ceremony.”O’Neal emphasized that with the amount of money Gobert has earned, the Minnesota Timberwolves center should play like a big man. The four-time NBA champ added that the four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner should not let guards dunk on him.Shaquille O'Neal was ultra confident that Gobert would not make it to the Hall of Fame [HOF], hence the claim to wear a dress. O’Neal added that if Gobert is inducted into the HOF, he would ask the body to remove his name and “rip” his jersey out.Besides winning the DPOY four times, Gobert is a three-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA team member, and has earned eight All-NBA Defensive team selections. Co-host Adam Lefkoe thought Gobert has the resume to earn a HOF nod. O'Neal dismissed the achievements, which he said were not good enough.Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal’s claim that he would wear a dress if Rudy Gobert goes to the Hall of FameWith millions of followers on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Shaquille O'Neal’s claim promptly went viral. Fans quickly reacted to what he said about Rudy Gobert:One fan said:HoodieNaz @HoodieNaz_LINKrudy is literally a lock for the hall of fame he just wants to wear a dressAnother fan added:Ball knower @Jonnyla_77LINKsaying you &quot;f**king hate&quot; someone soley because they got a bag is so insane.One more fan continued:shawn @SaiyanLuneLINKShaq gotta be one of the most insecure great athletes I've ever seen lmao. And Rudy is definitely going to the HOF. Shaq wants an excuse to wear a dress 💀💀Another fan commented:Tony G @TGTatum4_3LINKWouldn’t be the first time Shaq wore a dressShaquille O'Neal has never been one to shy away from a back-and-forth on social media, while Gobert usually holds back. The feud between the two just went a notch higher after O’Neal’s latest attack on the Frenchman. Based on the fans’ reactions, they can’t wait to hear from Gobert.