"I feel like I contribute right away and just my will to win" - Jabari Smith confident he should be No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Jabari Smith is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA draft. Smith is a power forward from Auburn University and a consensus top three pick. In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Smith revealed why the Orlando Magic should take him first overall.

The Auburn standout was a guest on "Stephen A's World," where they discussed his chances of getting picked first in Thursday's draft. Smith believes his ability to shoot and defend could help any team. He added that his winning mentality makes him ready for the NBA.

"Yes, definitely, just because of what I bring to a team," Smith said. "My ability to shoot, my ability to defend. I just feel like I can fit into any system right away. I feel like I contribute right away and just my will to win. That's why I believe I'm the No. 1 one pick."

Stephen A. Smith also asked Smith about his comparisions with NBA legend and Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley. Stephen A. noted that Barkley praised Jabari Smith for his motor and shooting touch. He asked the 19-year-old if the Hall of Famer was telling the truth.

"I feel like it's very accurate," Smith said. "I feel like my motor is one of the things that separates me from a lot of people. I think he hit it on the head, you know what I mean? Great shooting touch; we're unselfish and just caring about winning, that's all."

Auburn University is not known for producing a lot of NBA talent. The greatest player to come out of Auburn is Charles Barkley. Other good players to have come out of the university include Chuck Person, Mike Mitchell and Eddie Johnson Jr. Current NBA players from Auburn include Sharife Cooper, Chuma Okeke and Isaac Okoro.

Who will be the first pick in the NBA draft?

Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero (Photo: Sky Sports)

According to Draft Kings, Jabari Smith is the favorite to get selected first overall in Thursday's draft. Paolo Banchero is second, while Chet Holmgren has dropped to third. Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe rounded out the top five, with Benedict Mathurin, AJ Griffin and Keegan Murray having the same odds.

The Orlando Magic own the first pick, and one of their needs is a scoring power forward. Smith appears to be the perfect player for them, but Banchero also fits the profile. The Duke product's odds of getting selected first overall have changed drastically in the past few days, though.

Meanwhile, Holmgren's stock dropped, as he did not provide his medicals, and he also skipped heart screening.

Matt Babcock of Basketball News has reported that Holmgren's agent might be manipulating the draft to send him to his preferred destination. NBA rumors have linked him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who owns the second overall pick.

